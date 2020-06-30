All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6601 Cleveland Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6601 Cleveland Rd
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

6601 Cleveland Rd

6601 Cleveland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6601 Cleveland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 134357

SPECIAL $300.00 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH RENT!!!
CALL TODAY (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!
This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $800.00 and Deposit $800.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134357
Property Id 134357

(RLNE5379948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Cleveland Rd have any available units?
6601 Cleveland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 Cleveland Rd have?
Some of 6601 Cleveland Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 Cleveland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Cleveland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Cleveland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 Cleveland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6601 Cleveland Rd offer parking?
No, 6601 Cleveland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6601 Cleveland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Cleveland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Cleveland Rd have a pool?
No, 6601 Cleveland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Cleveland Rd have accessible units?
No, 6601 Cleveland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Cleveland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6601 Cleveland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia