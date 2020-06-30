6601 Cleveland Rd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 134357



SPECIAL $300.00 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH RENT!!!

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!

This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $800.00 and Deposit $800.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134357

Property Id 134357



(RLNE5379948)