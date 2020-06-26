All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6239 Kenny Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6239 Kenny Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

6239 Kenny Road

6239 Kenny Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6239 Kenny Road, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 5/22/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6239 Kenny Road have any available units?
6239 Kenny Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6239 Kenny Road currently offering any rent specials?
6239 Kenny Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6239 Kenny Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6239 Kenny Road is pet friendly.
Does 6239 Kenny Road offer parking?
No, 6239 Kenny Road does not offer parking.
Does 6239 Kenny Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6239 Kenny Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6239 Kenny Road have a pool?
No, 6239 Kenny Road does not have a pool.
Does 6239 Kenny Road have accessible units?
No, 6239 Kenny Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6239 Kenny Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6239 Kenny Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6239 Kenny Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6239 Kenny Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia