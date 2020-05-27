Arlington Charmer! 2 bed 1 bath Reduced to $900 a month! - 607 Garden Cliff Ct.
Base Rent.......................$900.00 Electric............................$ Jea Water...............................$Jea Admin fee..........................$10.00
Total Monthly Payment...........................$ 910.00. Arlington (32211) Separate Living Room & Dining Room Den (Carpet) - Beautiful Hardwood Floors -- Ch&A Washer / Dryer Hookup Garage - Off Street Parking
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5516619)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 Garden Cliff Ct. have any available units?
607 Garden Cliff Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.