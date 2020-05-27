All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

607 Garden Cliff Ct.

607 Garden Cliff Ct · No Longer Available
Location

607 Garden Cliff Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Clifton

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arlington Charmer! 2 bed 1 bath Reduced to $900 a month! - 607 Garden Cliff Ct.

Base Rent.......................$900.00
Electric............................$ Jea
Water...............................$Jea
Admin fee..........................$10.00

Total Monthly Payment...........................$ 910.00.
Arlington (32211) Separate Living Room & Dining Room Den (Carpet) - Beautiful Hardwood Floors -- Ch&A Washer / Dryer Hookup Garage - Off Street Parking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5516619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Garden Cliff Ct. have any available units?
607 Garden Cliff Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Garden Cliff Ct. have?
Some of 607 Garden Cliff Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Garden Cliff Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
607 Garden Cliff Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Garden Cliff Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 607 Garden Cliff Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 607 Garden Cliff Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 607 Garden Cliff Ct. offers parking.
Does 607 Garden Cliff Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Garden Cliff Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Garden Cliff Ct. have a pool?
No, 607 Garden Cliff Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 607 Garden Cliff Ct. have accessible units?
No, 607 Garden Cliff Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Garden Cliff Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Garden Cliff Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

