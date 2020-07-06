Rent Calculator
544 E 60th St.
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM
1 of 1
544 E 60th St.
544 East 60th Street
No Longer Available
544 East 60th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e958200ab ---- Spacious home with dark hardwood floors!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 544 E 60th St. have any available units?
544 E 60th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 544 E 60th St. currently offering any rent specials?
544 E 60th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 E 60th St. pet-friendly?
No, 544 E 60th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 544 E 60th St. offer parking?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not offer parking.
Does 544 E 60th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 E 60th St. have a pool?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not have a pool.
Does 544 E 60th St. have accessible units?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 544 E 60th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 E 60th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
