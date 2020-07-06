All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

544 E 60th St.

544 East 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

544 East 60th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e958200ab ---- Spacious home with dark hardwood floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 E 60th St. have any available units?
544 E 60th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 544 E 60th St. currently offering any rent specials?
544 E 60th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 E 60th St. pet-friendly?
No, 544 E 60th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 544 E 60th St. offer parking?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not offer parking.
Does 544 E 60th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 E 60th St. have a pool?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not have a pool.
Does 544 E 60th St. have accessible units?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 544 E 60th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 E 60th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 E 60th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

