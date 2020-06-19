All apartments in Jacksonville
5438 Corky Court
5438 Corky Court

5438 E Corky Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5438 E Corky Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Lease and Take $250 Off Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,350 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4528046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 Corky Court have any available units?
5438 Corky Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 Corky Court have?
Some of 5438 Corky Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 Corky Court currently offering any rent specials?
5438 Corky Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 Corky Court pet-friendly?
No, 5438 Corky Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5438 Corky Court offer parking?
Yes, 5438 Corky Court offers parking.
Does 5438 Corky Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 Corky Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 Corky Court have a pool?
No, 5438 Corky Court does not have a pool.
Does 5438 Corky Court have accessible units?
No, 5438 Corky Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 Corky Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5438 Corky Court has units with dishwashers.
