5240 BUNCHE DR

Newly renovated 4/2 concrete block home located in a well maintained area in Magnolia Gardens. Split bedroom floor plan, extra large master suite, huge separate family room, roomy kitchen, and nicely finished bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
