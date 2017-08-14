All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5240 BUNCHE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5240 BUNCHE DR
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM

5240 BUNCHE DR

5240 Bunche Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5240 Bunche Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 4/2 concrete block home located in a well maintained area in Magnolia Gardens. Split bedroom floor plan, extra large master suite, huge separate family room, roomy kitchen, and nicely finished bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 BUNCHE DR have any available units?
5240 BUNCHE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5240 BUNCHE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5240 BUNCHE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 BUNCHE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5240 BUNCHE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5240 BUNCHE DR offer parking?
No, 5240 BUNCHE DR does not offer parking.
Does 5240 BUNCHE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5240 BUNCHE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 BUNCHE DR have a pool?
No, 5240 BUNCHE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5240 BUNCHE DR have accessible units?
No, 5240 BUNCHE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 BUNCHE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5240 BUNCHE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5240 BUNCHE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5240 BUNCHE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia