All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5139 Camille Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5139 Camille Ave
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM

5139 Camille Ave

5139 Camille Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5139 Camille Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 Camille Ave have any available units?
5139 Camille Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5139 Camille Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5139 Camille Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 Camille Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5139 Camille Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5139 Camille Ave offer parking?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5139 Camille Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 Camille Ave have a pool?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5139 Camille Ave have accessible units?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 Camille Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5139 Camille Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia