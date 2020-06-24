Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5139 Camille Ave
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5139 Camille Ave
5139 Camille Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5139 Camille Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5139 Camille Ave have any available units?
5139 Camille Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5139 Camille Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5139 Camille Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 Camille Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5139 Camille Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5139 Camille Ave offer parking?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5139 Camille Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 Camille Ave have a pool?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5139 Camille Ave have accessible units?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 Camille Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5139 Camille Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5139 Camille Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
