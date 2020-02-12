5101 Playpen Dr #7

Amenities

Westside - Timber Run - Coming in May 2020! - This downstairs unit is located in Timber Run on Jacksonville's Westside. Conveniently located off 103rd Street, near Old Middleburg Road and near I-295. This unit features all vinyl plank flooring in the living areas with carpet in the bedrooms Black kitchen appliances package adds a modern touch with a glass top stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and a laundry closet with a stacked washer & dryer for convenience. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet storage, countertop workspace, and a pantry closet. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a spacious master bath. Drive-by, check out the neighborhood. This home is Occupied. Showings will begin in May 2020.



(RLNE4184323)