5009 Grand Lakes Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
5009 Grand Lakes Drive
5009 Grand Lakes Drive South
Location
5009 Grand Lakes Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Grand Lakes - Lovely and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, single family home located in Grand Lakes! Small pet OK with fee. Tenant responsible for all lawn care and irrigation.
(RLNE4571470)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5009 Grand Lakes Drive have any available units?
5009 Grand Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5009 Grand Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Grand Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Grand Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5009 Grand Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5009 Grand Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Grand Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 5009 Grand Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Grand Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Grand Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 5009 Grand Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5009 Grand Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 5009 Grand Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Grand Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5009 Grand Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5009 Grand Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5009 Grand Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
