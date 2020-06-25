4908 Key Lime Dr

Amenities

Come check out this beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom unit. Partially furnished with new living and dining room furniture and queen sized bed set in master bedroom. Freshly tuned central HVAC system and brand new dehumidifier. In-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances dishwasher included. Concrete structure. No upstairs neighbors to lose sleep over since this is the top floor unit (3rd floor). Enjoy breakfast on the balcony while over looking the lake and trees. Lots of amenities included in Summer Key Condominiums: ample parking, gated community, pool and spa, fitness center with indoor basketball court and clubhouse with billiards table. Centrally located at JTB and 95; conveniently located near the University of North Florida, hospitals, Mayo Clinic, Deerwood, 20 minutes to the beaches, and 5 minutes to St Johns Town Center. Rent includes all condo amenities, HOA, water and sewer. Easy online payment available. Contact owner for more details or for a showing. Available mid-May, other lease options negotiable.