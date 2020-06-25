All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

4908 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
hot tub
Come check out this beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom unit. Partially furnished with new living and dining room furniture and queen sized bed set in master bedroom. Freshly tuned central HVAC system and brand new dehumidifier. In-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances dishwasher included. Concrete structure. No upstairs neighbors to lose sleep over since this is the top floor unit (3rd floor). Enjoy breakfast on the balcony while over looking the lake and trees. Lots of amenities included in Summer Key Condominiums: ample parking, gated community, pool and spa, fitness center with indoor basketball court and clubhouse with billiards table. Centrally located at JTB and 95; conveniently located near the University of North Florida, hospitals, Mayo Clinic, Deerwood, 20 minutes to the beaches, and 5 minutes to St Johns Town Center. Rent includes all condo amenities, HOA, water and sewer. Easy online payment available. Contact owner for more details or for a showing. Available mid-May, other lease options negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Key Lime Dr have any available units?
4908 Key Lime Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 Key Lime Dr have?
Some of 4908 Key Lime Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Key Lime Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Key Lime Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Key Lime Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 Key Lime Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4908 Key Lime Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Key Lime Dr offers parking.
Does 4908 Key Lime Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 Key Lime Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Key Lime Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4908 Key Lime Dr has a pool.
Does 4908 Key Lime Dr have accessible units?
No, 4908 Key Lime Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Key Lime Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 Key Lime Dr has units with dishwashers.

