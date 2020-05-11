All apartments in Jacksonville
4604 Nelmar Place

4604 Nelmar Place · No Longer Available
Location

4604 Nelmar Place, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed home. Features A/C, fridge, stove , fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and bath.
Application can be made online. First Month and Security Deposit to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Nelmar Place have any available units?
4604 Nelmar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Nelmar Place have?
Some of 4604 Nelmar Place's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Nelmar Place currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Nelmar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Nelmar Place pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Nelmar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4604 Nelmar Place offer parking?
No, 4604 Nelmar Place does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Nelmar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Nelmar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Nelmar Place have a pool?
No, 4604 Nelmar Place does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Nelmar Place have accessible units?
No, 4604 Nelmar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Nelmar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 Nelmar Place does not have units with dishwashers.
