All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4368 Worth Drive East - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4368 Worth Drive East - 1
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:43 PM

4368 Worth Drive East - 1

4368 Worth Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Miramar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4368 Worth Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Dwell Staging and Design is North Florida's leading home staging company. We work with sellers of vacant homes who understand that in order to sell their home quickly and for a higher price that their home needs to be professionally staged to look like a model home.

Dwell professionally stages these homes and then places one of our home managers into the home. The manager pays a substantially reduced monthly fee in exchange for keeping the home in a "show ready" condition and allowing for the home to be shown 7 days a week with a 2 hour notice.

Please visit our website at www.dwellstaginganddesign.com
or Call us NOW (904)271-1980

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 have any available units?
4368 Worth Drive East - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4368 Worth Drive East - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 offer parking?
No, 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 have a pool?
No, 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4368 Worth Drive East - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia