Fantastic 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 1,300 square feet single family home located across the street from the Pine Forest Elementary School. Spacious layout with large master bedroom, walk in closet and private en-suite. Stainless steel appliances. Cozy and well-lit with top of the line finishes. Large fenced backyard. 2 car paved driveway. Conveniently located near I-95, 3.5 miles to Downtown Jacksonville, less than 2 miles to San Marco, 8.8 miles St. Johns Town Center.