4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED! Traditional three bedroom, two bathroom home in The Valley across from Hidden Hills Country Club. Formal entry foyer, living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining room. Kitchen features breakfast nook, ample cabinet space, and serving bar. Large master suite includes tray ceiling, oversized closet and spacious ensuite. Fenced backyard and two car garage. Community amenities include club pools and tennis courts. Pets considered. Washer/dryer connections only.