Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR

4025 Smoke Ridge Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Smoke Ridge Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED! Traditional three bedroom, two bathroom home in The Valley across from Hidden Hills Country Club. Formal entry foyer, living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining room. Kitchen features breakfast nook, ample cabinet space, and serving bar. Large master suite includes tray ceiling, oversized closet and spacious ensuite. Fenced backyard and two car garage. Community amenities include club pools and tennis courts. Pets considered. Washer/dryer connections only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR have any available units?
4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR have?
Some of 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR offers parking.
Does 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR has a pool.
Does 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR have accessible units?
No, 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 SMOKE RIDGE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
