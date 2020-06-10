All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3543 Brangus Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3543 Brangus Court
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:55 PM

3543 Brangus Court

3543 Brangus Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3543 Brangus Court, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 Brangus Court have any available units?
3543 Brangus Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3543 Brangus Court currently offering any rent specials?
3543 Brangus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 Brangus Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3543 Brangus Court is pet friendly.
Does 3543 Brangus Court offer parking?
No, 3543 Brangus Court does not offer parking.
Does 3543 Brangus Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3543 Brangus Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 Brangus Court have a pool?
Yes, 3543 Brangus Court has a pool.
Does 3543 Brangus Court have accessible units?
No, 3543 Brangus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 Brangus Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3543 Brangus Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3543 Brangus Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3543 Brangus Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia