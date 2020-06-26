3029 ROSSELLE ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Move in Ready 2 bedroom 1 bath close to downtown. Carpet in all common areas, laundry room, back yard, close to down town, NAS Jacksonville, Shopping and Schools. Call today this one won't last.