Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3029 ROSSELLE ST
3029 Rosselle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3029 Rosselle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move in Ready 2 bedroom 1 bath close to downtown. Carpet in all common areas, laundry room, back yard, close to down town, NAS Jacksonville, Shopping and Schools. Call today this one won't last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3029 ROSSELLE ST have any available units?
3029 ROSSELLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3029 ROSSELLE ST have?
Some of 3029 ROSSELLE ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3029 ROSSELLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3029 ROSSELLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 ROSSELLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3029 ROSSELLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3029 ROSSELLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 3029 ROSSELLE ST offers parking.
Does 3029 ROSSELLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 ROSSELLE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 ROSSELLE ST have a pool?
No, 3029 ROSSELLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3029 ROSSELLE ST have accessible units?
No, 3029 ROSSELLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 ROSSELLE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 ROSSELLE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
