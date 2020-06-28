2532 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Riverside
Amenities
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
True one-bedroom downstairs apartment in the heart of Riverside! Be close to the river, 5-points, shopping, and restaurants! Separate living room and eat-in kitchen. one-car carport.** Available 10/15/2019 **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2532 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
2532 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.