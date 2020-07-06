Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2529 KERSHAW DR W
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2529 KERSHAW DR W
2529 Kershaw Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2529 Kershaw Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Update and move-in ready home close to downtown and Southside. This 4/1.5 is ready go and ready now. Don't delay!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2529 KERSHAW DR W have any available units?
2529 KERSHAW DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2529 KERSHAW DR W have?
Some of 2529 KERSHAW DR W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2529 KERSHAW DR W currently offering any rent specials?
2529 KERSHAW DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 KERSHAW DR W pet-friendly?
No, 2529 KERSHAW DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2529 KERSHAW DR W offer parking?
Yes, 2529 KERSHAW DR W offers parking.
Does 2529 KERSHAW DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 KERSHAW DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 KERSHAW DR W have a pool?
No, 2529 KERSHAW DR W does not have a pool.
Does 2529 KERSHAW DR W have accessible units?
No, 2529 KERSHAW DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 KERSHAW DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 KERSHAW DR W has units with dishwashers.
