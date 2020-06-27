All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1660 14TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1660 14TH ST
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

1660 14TH ST

1660 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1660 West 14th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice three bedroom 2bath home corner lot large living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 14TH ST have any available units?
1660 14TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1660 14TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1660 14TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 14TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1660 14TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1660 14TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1660 14TH ST offers parking.
Does 1660 14TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 14TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 14TH ST have a pool?
No, 1660 14TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1660 14TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1660 14TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 14TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 14TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 14TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 14TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia