Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1636 W 16th St

1636 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1636 West 16th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms 1.5 baths -

(RLNE5093572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 W 16th St have any available units?
1636 W 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1636 W 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1636 W 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 W 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 W 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 1636 W 16th St offer parking?
No, 1636 W 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 1636 W 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 W 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 W 16th St have a pool?
No, 1636 W 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 1636 W 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1636 W 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 W 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 W 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1636 W 16th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1636 W 16th St does not have units with air conditioning.
