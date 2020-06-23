All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1298 STIMSON ST

1298 Stimson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1298 Stimson Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable bungalow with front screened porch, living & dining rooms, kitchen with range & refrigerator, hardwood flooring, 2 BRs. Good sized backyard with patio.Washer & Dryer ''as is'', does not convey

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1298 STIMSON ST have any available units?
1298 STIMSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1298 STIMSON ST have?
Some of 1298 STIMSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1298 STIMSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1298 STIMSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 STIMSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1298 STIMSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1298 STIMSON ST offer parking?
No, 1298 STIMSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 1298 STIMSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1298 STIMSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 STIMSON ST have a pool?
No, 1298 STIMSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1298 STIMSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1298 STIMSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 STIMSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1298 STIMSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

