12449 LONG LAKE DR N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
12449 LONG LAKE DR N
12449 Long Lake Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Location
12449 Long Lake Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home features split bedroom floor plan with large great room, separate dining nook, and large master suite. Situated on a corner lot with fenced rear yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have any available units?
12449 LONG LAKE DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have?
Some of 12449 LONG LAKE DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12449 LONG LAKE DR N currently offering any rent specials?
12449 LONG LAKE DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12449 LONG LAKE DR N pet-friendly?
No, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N offer parking?
Yes, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N offers parking.
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have a pool?
No, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N does not have a pool.
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have accessible units?
No, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N has units with dishwashers.
