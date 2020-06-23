All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12449 LONG LAKE DR N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12449 LONG LAKE DR N

12449 Long Lake Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

12449 Long Lake Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home features split bedroom floor plan with large great room, separate dining nook, and large master suite. Situated on a corner lot with fenced rear yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have any available units?
12449 LONG LAKE DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have?
Some of 12449 LONG LAKE DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12449 LONG LAKE DR N currently offering any rent specials?
12449 LONG LAKE DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12449 LONG LAKE DR N pet-friendly?
No, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N offer parking?
Yes, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N offers parking.
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have a pool?
No, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N does not have a pool.
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have accessible units?
No, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 12449 LONG LAKE DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12449 LONG LAKE DR N has units with dishwashers.
