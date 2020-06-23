Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1171 HOMARD BLVD E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
1171 HOMARD BLVD E
1171 Homard Boulevard East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Location
1171 Homard Boulevard East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1171 HOMARD BLVD E have any available units?
1171 HOMARD BLVD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1171 HOMARD BLVD E have?
Some of 1171 HOMARD BLVD E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1171 HOMARD BLVD E currently offering any rent specials?
1171 HOMARD BLVD E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 HOMARD BLVD E pet-friendly?
No, 1171 HOMARD BLVD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1171 HOMARD BLVD E offer parking?
Yes, 1171 HOMARD BLVD E does offer parking.
Does 1171 HOMARD BLVD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 HOMARD BLVD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 HOMARD BLVD E have a pool?
No, 1171 HOMARD BLVD E does not have a pool.
Does 1171 HOMARD BLVD E have accessible units?
No, 1171 HOMARD BLVD E does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 HOMARD BLVD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1171 HOMARD BLVD E has units with dishwashers.
