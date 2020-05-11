All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10925 Majuro Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10925 Majuro Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10925 Majuro Drive

10925 Majuro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10925 Majuro Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,338 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10925 Majuro Drive have any available units?
10925 Majuro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10925 Majuro Drive have?
Some of 10925 Majuro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10925 Majuro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10925 Majuro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10925 Majuro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10925 Majuro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10925 Majuro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10925 Majuro Drive offers parking.
Does 10925 Majuro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10925 Majuro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10925 Majuro Drive have a pool?
No, 10925 Majuro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10925 Majuro Drive have accessible units?
No, 10925 Majuro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10925 Majuro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10925 Majuro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia