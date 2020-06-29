All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:23 AM

1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE

1044 Willow Branch Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1044 Willow Branch Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RIVERSIDE (32205) - Downstairs Duplex - Separate Living Room / Dining Room - Non-Functional Fireplace - Hardwood Floors - AC - Kitchen Equipped - Porch - Off Street Parking - Pet OK. ALL RENTS SUBJECT TO WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE CHARGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have any available units?
1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have?
Some of 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE offers parking.
Does 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have a pool?
No, 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have accessible units?
No, 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia