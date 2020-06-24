All apartments in Jacksonville
10322 Big Feather Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10322 Big Feather Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Arrowhead

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 1/31/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10322 Big Feather Trail have any available units?
10322 Big Feather Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10322 Big Feather Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10322 Big Feather Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10322 Big Feather Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10322 Big Feather Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10322 Big Feather Trail offer parking?
No, 10322 Big Feather Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10322 Big Feather Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10322 Big Feather Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10322 Big Feather Trail have a pool?
No, 10322 Big Feather Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10322 Big Feather Trail have accessible units?
No, 10322 Big Feather Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10322 Big Feather Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10322 Big Feather Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10322 Big Feather Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10322 Big Feather Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
