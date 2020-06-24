All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125

10000 N Gate Pkwy 2125 · No Longer Available
Location

10000 N Gate Pkwy 2125, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sail Cove - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Sail Cove. Great location- walking distance to the St. Johns Town Center! Unit has nice screened lanai!

(RLNE3743612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 have any available units?
10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 currently offering any rent specials?
10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 pet-friendly?
No, 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 offer parking?
No, 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 does not offer parking.
Does 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 have a pool?
No, 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 does not have a pool.
Does 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 have accessible units?
No, 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125 does not have units with air conditioning.
