1400 Jackson St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet

3Beth/2 Bath.This charming home is sure to impress. In the fenced backyard, youll find beautiful tropical foliage and a patio for relaxing. This charming home boasts neutral paint, plush carpet, ceramic tile floors and picturesque windows with folding metal awnings. In the kitchen, youll find granite counters, updated appliances and lots of cabinet space. ONLY ONE MONTH DEPOSIT REQUIRED for qualified tenants. One or Two years lease welcome. PET FRIENDLY (restrictions apply). Easy to show - Vacant.