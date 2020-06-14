All apartments in Hollywood
Hollywood, FL
1400 Jackson St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

1400 Jackson St

1400 Jackson Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3Beth/2 Bath.This charming home is sure to impress. In the fenced backyard, youll find beautiful tropical foliage and a patio for relaxing. This charming home boasts neutral paint, plush carpet, ceramic tile floors and picturesque windows with folding metal awnings. In the kitchen, youll find granite counters, updated appliances and lots of cabinet space. ONLY ONE MONTH DEPOSIT REQUIRED for qualified tenants. One or Two years lease welcome. PET FRIENDLY (restrictions apply). Easy to show - Vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Jackson St have any available units?
1400 Jackson St has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Jackson St have?
Some of 1400 Jackson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Jackson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 1400 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 1400 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1400 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
