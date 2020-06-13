255 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL

/
$
Gateway North
45 Units Available
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,609
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1904 S Ocean Dr
1904 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
You will have a wonderful view in this indescribable condo, Ocean side, where you can wake up in the morning and go directly to the Beach or the Pool in 5 minutes. The unit is original but well maintained.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
2001 Atlantic Shores B
2001 Atlantic Shores Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED APT * GORGEOUS INTRACOASTAL VIEWS * LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THREE ISLANDS BLVD IN HALLANDALE * BRAND NEW A/C * HURRICANE SHUTTERS * WALK-IN CLOSET * ENCLOSED DEN (WHICH CAN BE USED AS A SECOND BEDROOM) * FABULOUS LOCATION *
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
601 Three Islands Blvd
601 Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
Lovely 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo located in a secured building in an all-age, desirable De Soto Park community. Unit has new paint and new ceramic tile. Community has many amenities including community pool, full fitness center and tennis courts.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
301 NE 14th Ave
301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1092 sqft
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in !
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
300 Layne Blvd
300 Layne Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
965 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JULY- BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2/2 IN THE HEART OF HALLANDALE. SCREENED PORCH, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ADN GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. ALL TILE, NO CARPET, MINUTES AWAY FROM BEACH,SHOPPING PLAZA AND MORE.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1800 S OCEAN DR
1800 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1571 sqft
Enjoy the five star amenities of this ocean front condo at Hallandale Beach.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1980 S Ocean Dr
1980 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
dont miss out on this rental spectacular views from thix.1-1.5 gorgeous south view well kept unit unfurn..full svc complex 2 pools 2 restaurants snack bar minimart hair salon courtesy bus and much more 24 hr security valet H10758530
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
216 SW 9th St
216 Southwest 9th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Clean 2,2 back unit on the canal. Spacious layout with a nice area for dining. Brand new washer and Dryer and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Central AC. 2 parking spots with room for a 3rd.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
City Center
1 Unit Available
110 SE 2nd St
110 Southeast 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
680 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath, renovated. Close to gulf stream casino, us1, YMCA, Aventura Mall, hallandale library and more. Great location. 5 mins to the beach.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Gateway East
1 Unit Available
1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
1745 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impeccably kept and perfectly located, this spacious 1/1 is in the sought out neighborhood of Hallandale Beach .
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
708 SW 7th Ave
708 Southwest 7th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
2 BED/1 & 1/2 BATH, 850 SQFT DUPLEX IN SW HALLANDALE. FEATURES CENTRAL AIR, IMPACT WINDOWS, PRIVATE LAUNDRY WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER AND LARGE FENCED IN YARD. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1830 S Ocean Dr
1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1733 sqft
Seasonal rental. Beautiful 3 BED / 3 BATH corner unit with unobstructed breathtaking direct ocean and intracoastal views.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1889 S Ocean Dr
1889 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
641 sqft
One of the best locations in the area close to shopping ,restaurants and of course this unit is across the street from the beach. Very quiet area. Unit is available immediately and very easy to show . Call listing agent.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1893 S Ocean Dr
1893 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN . GOOD INTRACOASTAL VIEW AND SOME OCEAN VIEW. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY . VERY EASY TO SHOW. VACANT
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
729 NE 6th St
729 Northeast 6th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Adorable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment with Washer/Dryer in unit! Oversized Ceramic Tile flooring throughout. Bedroom has 2 closets. Impact windows throughout. Gated entry. Brick paver driveway for 2 cars. Corner unit with extra windows.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1865 S Ocean Dr
1865 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2138 sqft
Unique Rooftop Penthouse on 21st floor across street from Ocean and South City Beach Park. Spacious Unit approximately 2800 square feet of living area. Foyer entry, marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
2500 Parkview Dr
2500 Parkview Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
Large corner unit in Olympus towers is available now. Enjoy stunning Intra-coastal and city views from this 2/2 condo. Every bedroom has a fabulous view along with spacious closets and organizers.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
620 NE 12th Ave
620 Northeast 12th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
ALL AGES WELCOME IN THIS COMPLEX, WHERE WATER AND CABLE IS INCLUDED. PLENTY OF AMENITIES TO CHOOSE FROM : CLUBHOUSE, POOL, SAUNA, BBQ & PICNIC AREA, SHUFFLE BOARD. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, CASINO AND THE BEACH.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Gateway East
1 Unit Available
1755 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
1755 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Duo unit, high floor with gorgeous views of Diplomat Country Club, Gulfstream Village. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, wood cabinetry, washer & dryer, large master bath, plus half-bath, unit is tiled and carpeted.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1005 NE 10th St
1005 Northeast 10th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
$899
1824 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
TOTATLLY RENOVATED EFFICIENCY IN THE HEART OF HALLANDALE BEACH. EASY TO SHOW. WATER AND ELECTRICITY INCLUDED.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
440 Paradise Isle Blvd
440 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A GREAT PROPERTY LOCATED ON PARADISE ISLE, YOU WILL BE NEAR ALL SERVICES, GROCERIES, ( PUBLIX & WIN DIXIE), WALL MART, CVS, WALLGREEN) PLUS YOU CAN WALK TO SEVERAL RESTAURANTS AND THE BEACH IS ALSO WALKING DISTANCE.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1945 S Ocean Dr
1945 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT WITH INTRACOASTAL / POOL VIEW * ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN * UNIT OFFERS FLOOR TO CEILING IMPACT WINDOW/SLIDING DOORS * BALCONY OVERLOOKING POOL * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT* SOLID WOOD CABINETS *
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
330 SW 2nd Ave
330 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1848 sqft
HUGE and SPOTLESS 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with enclosed garage! Gorgeous 2005 Townhome. Tons of granite in kitchen. Gorgeous POOL! SS appliances, indoor laundry room w full sized appliances and water heater.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hallandale Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Hallandale Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hallandale Beach from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
