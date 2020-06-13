Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami gardens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

926 Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL

📍
Walden
Golden Glades
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Walden
1 Unit Available
21013 Nw 14th Pl
21013 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1716 sqft
Spacious townhouse 4 bedrooms /3 bathrooms, 1,716 SQFT, $1,800/m 1 car garage and parking. This townhouse has a very big kitchen space; brand new washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Andover Lakes
1 Unit Available
91 NE 210th St
91 Northeast 210th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1838 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house available, Home has a big back yard and a pool, close to shops and school. send all offers, owner movtivated!

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
Rainbow Park
1 Unit Available
2401 NW 153 St
2401 Northwest 153rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 bed 2 bath with garage brand new home. Kitchen granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and food pantry. Master bed with private master bath and walk-in closet. Impact Window and Doors. One car garage

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Scott Lake
1 Unit Available
1031 Northwest 178th Terrace
1031 Northwest 178th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,425
1731 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Riverview Estates
1 Unit Available
3410 Northwest 203rd Street
3410 Northwest 203rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
1358 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Parkview
1 Unit Available
17450 NW 20th Ave
17450 Northwest 20th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
All Inclusive House Apartment in Miami Gardens ( Cable, Electricity,Water, Maintenance Pool, Landscaping , Monthly Fumigation, Community Laundry ) You will have access to our Club Social Tiki and Pool all the time .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Vista Verde
1 Unit Available
3844 NW 207th St
3844 Northwest 207th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
THIS IS A GREAT 3/1 TOWNHOUSE IN MIAMI GARDENS WITH NO RENTAL RESTRICTIONS. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, WOOD AND TILE FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Parkview
1 Unit Available
17602 NW 25th Ave
17602 Northwest 25th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1062 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH TILE FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS, BALCONY ACCESS FROM DINING ROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Walden
1 Unit Available
20901 NW 14th Pl
20901 Northwest 14th Place, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
JUST REDUCE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIKE NEW MODERN 2-STORY TOWNHOME WITH 4 BED, 3 FULL BATHS AND 1 CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED CERAMIC & LMINATE IN SECUND FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED IN DESIRABLE MIAMI GARDENS, MAJORCA COMMUNITY .

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cloverleaf Estates
1 Unit Available
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$950
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Norland
1 Unit Available
1345 NW 188th St
1345 Northwest 188th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is spacious and great for entertaining. The modern kitchen offer spacious kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry. Home has tiles throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Walden
1 Unit Available
700 NW 214th St
700 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY IN GREAT LOCATION, COUNTY LINE, CLOSE TO 441 AND I95. HUGE UNIT, MASTER BATHROOM UPDATED. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOOR IN ALL THE UNIT, LOTS OF CLOSETS, UNIQUE OPEN VIEW TO THE POOL AND TENNIS COURT.

1 of 23

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
20131 Northwest 12th Court
20131 Northwest 12th Court, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1479 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Golden Glades
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 7 AV
17335 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Walden
1 Unit Available
440 NW 214th St
440 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Gated community. Unit has one assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a washer & dryer hookup. Has accordian shutters and a balcony with a storage closet.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cloverleaf Estates
1 Unit Available
271 NW 177
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Studio in Gated community. Tile Floors. Wal-mart is across the street. Close to mayors highways. Easy to show and to rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
940 NW 206th St
940 Northwest 206th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water) South Florida living at its best for a fraction of the price. ($950 per month + 1 MONTH DEPOSIT).

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Leslie Estates
1 Unit Available
2855 NW 196th Ter
2855 Northwest 196th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3/1 townhouse centrally located. Tile on floors. 2 car spaces. Big patio. Tenant must provide 2 months for security deposit

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cloverleaf Estates
1 Unit Available
251 NW 177th St
251 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and Cozy Studio ready to rent! Very calm and nice neighborhood. Close to main highways. Ready to move in!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Vista Verde
1 Unit Available
20776 NW 41st Ave Rd
20776 Northwest 41st Avenue Road, Miami Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Nicely kept 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home centrally located in Miami Garden. Tiled throughout.Great large Yard for entertainig .Washer and dryer .Water are included in the monthly rent .Close to schools and shopping centers.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:09pm
King Gardens
1 Unit Available
18359 NW 44 PL
18359 NW 44th Pl, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1090 sqft
Cute home close to over 50 stores within min./sec. - Property Id: 50842 ***********no section 8 ********* Private entrance property located steps from shopping centers, schools, Palmetto highway (826) that leads to I-95 and I-75 .
Results within 1 mile of Miami Gardens
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Biscayne Gardens
13 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
California Club
199 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.

Median Rent in Miami Gardens

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Miami Gardens is $1,147, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,455.
Studio
$927
1 Bed
$1,147
2 Beds
$1,455
3+ Beds
$2,003
City GuideMiami Gardens
Located in Miami-Dade County, about 20 minutes away from South Beach, sits a city that only dates back about 50 years. Though it isn’t rich with history, it is rich with a lot of community pride.

This city of over 100,000 residents was established in the 1960’s by Floridians looking for a different way of life. The appeal of this new area was even more enticing thanks to the palm trees, sunshine and proximity to the beach.

These days Miami Gardens is much more than its humble origins might suggest. It is home to the SunLife stadium –where the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurrricanes play football. It is a suburban city with old Florida vibes, one story-single family homes with large front yards, and a plethora of palm trees.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Building style:

While some of the homes and apartments around the Miami Gardens area are established (built in the late '50s/early ‘60s) and have an old Florida beachy/cottage style, many are newer (as new as 2007) with upgraded amenities. The closer you get to the west end of the city, the more luxurious the apartments, townhomes, and houses become.

Miami Gardens Neighborhoods and Rentals:

Located near Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens is home to a few different neighborhoods (Andover, Carol City, Lake Lucerne, Bunche Park) and zip codes (33014, 33055, 33056). Each area has a different feel and a different price tag, but they're all within close proximity to major highways, expressways and city streets.

East Miami Gardens: The area located near the stadium is considered to be the east part of Miami Gardens. Living here puts residents in close proximity to the stadium and also close to the turnpike, making for an easy commute. The major zip code here is 33056 and the neighborhoods within this vicinity are Carol City, Lake Lucerne and Opa Locka. The area consists of many single-family homes, apartments and condos.The cost of living here is relatively inexpensive as well. 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments start around $870 while 4 bedrooms are available for about $1080.

West Miami Gardens: This area shares a few streets and sometimes a zip code (33014 is designated here as well) with the neighborhood of Miami Lakes. It is also only minutes away from Miami Beach and Ft. Lauderdale. For this reason, rents tend to be a bit more costly than on the east side of town. However, the apartments are typically newer and include many upgraded amenities (pools, sundecks, granite counters, fitness centers, free parking spaces, etc.) The area is also close to a golf course. The Palmetto Expressway/826 is basically in your backyard. A number of living options are available here including studios, larger apartments and newer single-family homes. Studios range between $700 and $900, one bedroom apartments are available from $1000 and up.

Midtown/33055/33169 area: The heart of Miami Gardens, this area is home to neighborhoods like Carol City, Norland and Monterey. Some of the developments here are newer (built in the late ‘90s and early 2000s) and comprised of townhomes and condos with upgraded amenities. Additionally, some of the homes and subdivisions are older and more established, featuring old Florida style homes with residents who have been here since the area was developed. In Norland, one bedrooms apartments can be snatched up for around $699. In other parts, 2 bedroom/2 baths start at around $810 or so.

The weather in Miami Gardens is picture perfect. Though January gets a bit chilly, the average temperature around here is about 75 degrees and summers are in the upper 80s. Just be sure that new apartment comes complete with a working A/C unit and a community pool. Best of luck finding an apartment in Miami Gardens, though we don't think you'll need it one bit.

June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Gardens rents increased significantly over the past month

Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,148 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami Gardens throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens

    Rent growth in Miami Gardens has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami Gardens.
    • While rents in Miami Gardens remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Miami Gardens?
    In Miami Gardens, the median rent is $927 for a studio, $1,147 for a 1-bedroom, $1,455 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,003 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Miami Gardens, check out our monthly Miami Gardens Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Miami Gardens?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Miami Gardens include Walden, and Golden Glades.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Miami Gardens?
    Some of the colleges located in the Miami Gardens area include Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Miami Gardens?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Miami Gardens from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

    Similar Pages

    Miami Gardens 1 BedroomsMiami Gardens 2 Bedrooms
    Miami Gardens Apartments with GymMiami Gardens Pet Friendly Places
    Miami Gardens Studio Apartments

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Walden
    Golden Glades