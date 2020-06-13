926 Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL

Building style:

While some of the homes and apartments around the Miami Gardens area are established (built in the late '50s/early ‘60s) and have an old Florida beachy/cottage style, many are newer (as new as 2007) with upgraded amenities. The closer you get to the west end of the city, the more luxurious the apartments, townhomes, and houses become.

Miami Gardens Neighborhoods and Rentals:

Located near Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens is home to a few different neighborhoods (Andover, Carol City, Lake Lucerne, Bunche Park) and zip codes (33014, 33055, 33056). Each area has a different feel and a different price tag, but they're all within close proximity to major highways, expressways and city streets.

East Miami Gardens: The area located near the stadium is considered to be the east part of Miami Gardens. Living here puts residents in close proximity to the stadium and also close to the turnpike, making for an easy commute. The major zip code here is 33056 and the neighborhoods within this vicinity are Carol City, Lake Lucerne and Opa Locka. The area consists of many single-family homes, apartments and condos.The cost of living here is relatively inexpensive as well. 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments start around $870 while 4 bedrooms are available for about $1080.

West Miami Gardens: This area shares a few streets and sometimes a zip code (33014 is designated here as well) with the neighborhood of Miami Lakes. It is also only minutes away from Miami Beach and Ft. Lauderdale. For this reason, rents tend to be a bit more costly than on the east side of town. However, the apartments are typically newer and include many upgraded amenities (pools, sundecks, granite counters, fitness centers, free parking spaces, etc.) The area is also close to a golf course. The Palmetto Expressway/826 is basically in your backyard. A number of living options are available here including studios, larger apartments and newer single-family homes. Studios range between $700 and $900, one bedroom apartments are available from $1000 and up.

Midtown/33055/33169 area: The heart of Miami Gardens, this area is home to neighborhoods like Carol City, Norland and Monterey. Some of the developments here are newer (built in the late ‘90s and early 2000s) and comprised of townhomes and condos with upgraded amenities. Additionally, some of the homes and subdivisions are older and more established, featuring old Florida style homes with residents who have been here since the area was developed. In Norland, one bedrooms apartments can be snatched up for around $699. In other parts, 2 bedroom/2 baths start at around $810 or so.

The weather in Miami Gardens is picture perfect. Though January gets a bit chilly, the average temperature around here is about 75 degrees and summers are in the upper 80s. Just be sure that new apartment comes complete with a working A/C unit and a community pool. Best of luck finding an apartment in Miami Gardens, though we don't think you'll need it one bit.