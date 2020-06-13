926 Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL📍
This city of over 100,000 residents was established in the 1960’s by Floridians looking for a different way of life. The appeal of this new area was even more enticing thanks to the palm trees, sunshine and proximity to the beach.
These days Miami Gardens is much more than its humble origins might suggest. It is home to the SunLife stadium –where the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurrricanes play football. It is a suburban city with old Florida vibes, one story-single family homes with large front yards, and a plethora of palm trees.
Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
While some of the homes and apartments around the Miami Gardens area are established (built in the late '50s/early ‘60s) and have an old Florida beachy/cottage style, many are newer (as new as 2007) with upgraded amenities. The closer you get to the west end of the city, the more luxurious the apartments, townhomes, and houses become.
Miami Gardens Neighborhoods and Rentals:
Located near Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens is home to a few different neighborhoods (Andover, Carol City, Lake Lucerne, Bunche Park) and zip codes (33014, 33055, 33056). Each area has a different feel and a different price tag, but they're all within close proximity to major highways, expressways and city streets.
East Miami Gardens: The area located near the stadium is considered to be the east part of Miami Gardens. Living here puts residents in close proximity to the stadium and also close to the turnpike, making for an easy commute. The major zip code here is 33056 and the neighborhoods within this vicinity are Carol City, Lake Lucerne and Opa Locka. The area consists of many single-family homes, apartments and condos.The cost of living here is relatively inexpensive as well. 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments start around $870 while 4 bedrooms are available for about $1080.
West Miami Gardens: This area shares a few streets and sometimes a zip code (33014 is designated here as well) with the neighborhood of Miami Lakes. It is also only minutes away from Miami Beach and Ft. Lauderdale. For this reason, rents tend to be a bit more costly than on the east side of town. However, the apartments are typically newer and include many upgraded amenities (pools, sundecks, granite counters, fitness centers, free parking spaces, etc.) The area is also close to a golf course. The Palmetto Expressway/826 is basically in your backyard. A number of living options are available here including studios, larger apartments and newer single-family homes. Studios range between $700 and $900, one bedroom apartments are available from $1000 and up.
Midtown/33055/33169 area: The heart of Miami Gardens, this area is home to neighborhoods like Carol City, Norland and Monterey. Some of the developments here are newer (built in the late ‘90s and early 2000s) and comprised of townhomes and condos with upgraded amenities. Additionally, some of the homes and subdivisions are older and more established, featuring old Florida style homes with residents who have been here since the area was developed. In Norland, one bedrooms apartments can be snatched up for around $699. In other parts, 2 bedroom/2 baths start at around $810 or so.
The weather in Miami Gardens is picture perfect. Though January gets a bit chilly, the average temperature around here is about 75 degrees and summers are in the upper 80s. Just be sure that new apartment comes complete with a working A/C unit and a community pool. Best of luck finding an apartment in Miami Gardens, though we don't think you'll need it one bit.
June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Miami Gardens rents increased significantly over the past month
Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,148 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Miami Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami Gardens throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
- Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens
Rent growth in Miami Gardens has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
- Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami Gardens.
- While rents in Miami Gardens remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.