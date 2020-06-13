219 Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Moving to Sunny Isles

Though the city is popular with tourists and is thought of as a glamorous beach escape, it remains relatively affordable to live in. While the median house or condo value in 2011 was higher than the average for Florida, it is still relatively low for a pretty and safe beach community. When you’re looking for apartments to rent, bring all your paperwork with you. And we mean all: your landlord or broker will want to see your credit history, proof of income, references from previous landlords, your last six tax returns, and your measles vaccination records. We may have made up the last two, but you get the idea. Rental property is in hot demand in this coastal community, so you need to do whatever it takes to stand out from the crowd and make it a no-brainer for a landlord to offer you an apartment. Luckily, new condos are continuously cropping up along the waterfront, so it's not like there aren't any places left to snag. Still, you do want to get in fast since the empty spots won’t last long!