Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

219 Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Kings Point
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Kings Point
Contact for Availability
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17050 N Bay Rd
17050 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Sunning intracoastal Views from big balcony on this spacious 2Bed/2Bath high floor residence. Close to lot of restaurants and Aventura Mall and walking distance the beach. Fully furnished. Porcelain flooring, oversized Kitchen opens to dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
17100 N Bay Rd
17100 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 sqft
1 bedroom furnished and ready for vacation 3-4 months in the luxury waterfront condominium Mediterranean -style, Porto Bellagio. This unit is walking distance to the beach and RK plaza with supermarket, Marshalls, restaurants and cafeterias.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
500 Bayview Dr
500 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
762 sqft
Stunning Floors, Updated Kitchen w Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint throughout. Ready to Move In! Between Haulover and Golden Beach Most Spectacular Views for the Price! 1 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Low Move In Monies.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
17275 COLLINS AVE UNIT
17275 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1 sqft
Short term****APARTMENT ON THE BEACH in SUNNY ISLES **** Excellent conditions ****Easy to show. Property is available from October 1, 2019iP

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
200 177
200 177th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extremely Motivated Sellers! EXCELLENT SUNNY ISLES BEACH LOCATION ! WALK, ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEAUTIFUL BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, & SUPERMARKET. NICE VIEW, COMFORTABLE 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 1.5 BATHROOM, IN AVILA CONDO. SECURE GATES COMMUNITY.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
300 Sunny Isles Blvd
300 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1900 sqft
includes curtains and closet interiors With the offer, everything is automatically placed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
351 188th St
351 188th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1191 sqft
2/1.5 in great area of sunny isle min from the beach furnished ready for move in don't miss it rent include water and electric

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16051 COLLINS AV
16051 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
2245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR DESIGNED & DECORATED UNIT WITH AMAZING DIRECT VIEWS OF THE ATALNTIC OCEAN,ONE OF THE BEST LUXURIOUS BUILDING IN SUNNY ISLES,PRIVATE ELEVATOR,MARBLE FLOOR,TOP OF LINE APPLIANCES & COUNTER TOPS,CRESTON & LUTRON CONTROLLED TV,SHADES AND

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18911 Collins Ave
18911 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2136 sqft
INCREDIBLE CITY & OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM OF THIS SPACIOUS & LUXURIOUS 3/3 IN PRESTIGIOUS RESORT STYLE OCEAN III OF SUNNY ISLES! PRIVATE ENTRANCE W/ 24 HR SECURITY, CUSTOM MARBLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, PANORAMIC EAST & WEST VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16699 Collins Ave
16699 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful unit boasts panoramic and unobstructed ocean and city views with 2 private balconies, 2 assigned and 1 valet parking spaces, marble throughout, washer and dryer, gourmet kitchen.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19380 Collins Ave
19380 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom/1.5 bathrooms, Across from the ocean. Spacious bedroom with 3 walk in closets and wonderful amenities including: Tennis, BBQ, Gym, pool, party room, security, valet and cover parking. Maintenance includes AC and HOT/COLD water.

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19370 Collins Ave
19370 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, comfortable, and spacious apartment, totally furnished in a great location. Steps from the beach, nice restaurants, stores, and malls.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16425 Collins Ave
16425 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury condo in Oceania 1, Sunny Isles. This 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus spacious Den condominium, features modern furnishings & finishes, mastersuite with two queen size beds, bunk beds that accommodate 3 children, plus office desk area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
201 178th Dr
201 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
747 sqft
Fully furnished condo. Great location close to beach , shops, etc. Pool onsite and available today. Cable and internet included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
19201 Collins Ave
19201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,650
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
BEAUTIFUL,UPDATED LARGE STUDIO IN MARCO POLO RESORT LOCATED ON PRESTIGIOUS SUNNY ISLES BEACH!!TILE FLOORS!UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER! UPDATED BATH!! GREAT AMENITIES !!RENT INCLUDES CABLE, INTERNET, WATER ALL ELECTRIC. EASY TO SEE!!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18201 Collins Ave
18201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2174 sqft
Beachfront Resort Style Building with Luxury at its best. Spacious floor plan, featuring 2 bedroom + den, and a large balcony overlooking the beach and the city.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19390 Collins Ave
19390 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one bedroom Penthouse, remodeled, fully furnished in the popular Oceanview complex with the amazing water view. High ceiling, a lot of closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17878 N Bay Rd
17878 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RELAXING WATERVIEWS IN SUNNY ISLES - Property Id: 213009 Rent now! Tremendous location a short walk to the beach. Waterviews enjoy lovely sunsets from your living room and balcony .

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
210 174th St
210 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winston Towers 600 Sunny Isles Beach studio for rent. From this studio on 12 th floor you will great panoramic views - Atlantic Ocean, Sunny Isles Beach. North exposure, French balcony. Separated area for the bedroom set.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18975 Collins Ave
18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new Armani Casa three bedrooms,service quarters, den, five bathrooms and powder room. Enjoy direct ocean views from living room and master bedroom and intracoastal views from the other bedrooms. Private elevator landing.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.
City GuideSunny Isles Beach
Site of MTV’s 2008 annual “Spring Break” celebration!

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida is a city located in Miami-Dade County, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. It has a population of 20,832 and is a popular resort area for tourists from all over the states. It’s central to many other towns and has a main drag filled with diverse shops and cafes.

Moving to Sunny Isles

Though the city is popular with tourists and is thought of as a glamorous beach escape, it remains relatively affordable to live in. While the median house or condo value in 2011 was higher than the average for Florida, it is still relatively low for a pretty and safe beach community. When you’re looking for apartments to rent, bring all your paperwork with you. And we mean all: your landlord or broker will want to see your credit history, proof of income, references from previous landlords, your last six tax returns, and your measles vaccination records. We may have made up the last two, but you get the idea. Rental property is in hot demand in this coastal community, so you need to do whatever it takes to stand out from the crowd and make it a no-brainer for a landlord to offer you an apartment. Luckily, new condos are continuously cropping up along the waterfront, so it's not like there aren't any places left to snag. Still, you do want to get in fast since the empty spots won’t last long!

Living in Sunny Isles Beach

Sunny Isles Beach is an island bordered by the hip town of Aventura, the ritzy Bel Harbour and the elegant Golden Beach, which has been compared to the classy town of Monte Carlo. People refer to Sunny Isles Beach as Florida’s Riviera because of its glamorous hotels and lovely beaches. Prices are on the rise right now so get in fast before the luxury condos continue to elevate the cost of living here!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sunny Isles Beach?
The average rent price for Sunny Isles Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,600.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Sunny Isles Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Sunny Isles Beach include Kings Point.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sunny Isles Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Sunny Isles Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sunny Isles Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sunny Isles Beach from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

