285 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL📍
North Miami borders the beautiful Biscayne Bay and it’s close to many excellent beaches, harbors, and marinas. North Miami is also known for being the home of Florida International University and Johnson &Wales University. Within the boundaries of this city, you can also find Florida state’s largest urban park, Oleta River State Park. This park is a great area for recreation and has some excellent beaches, biking trails, and canoeing areas. It is one of North Miami’s most beloved landmarks.
North Miami has a number of prominent neighborhoods. This guide can help you to get a better understanding of what to expect from all of North Miami’s top neighborhoods.
Keystone Islands is gorgeous neighborhood in North Miami that is comprised of a number of small islands and peninsulas. The average rental price in the Keystone Islands is $1,911 per month, which makes it a higher-end area. Part of the reason why this area is so desirable is because of the close proximity to waterways. People who have boats or who love kayaking, swimming, and canoeing all gravitate to the Keystone Islands. The Keystone Islands has a very culturally diverse population. The neighborhood has a great energy to it, and the proximity to the water adds a laid-back vibe.
Sans Souci Estates is known for its many high-rise apartment complexes and high-end homes. If you are looking for a fantastic coastal apartment with a scenic view and excellent amenities, then Sans Souci could be the perfect place for you. Apartment rentals in Sans Souci average $1,628 per month. This neighborhood is very walkable and it is easy to get around on foot. You’ll see tons of people riding bikes throughout the neighborhood. You can find a lot of young professionals and college students living in this area. It has a very vibrant community and is an exciting place to live.
Similar to the Keystone Islands neighborhood, there is a large boating community here, and there are an abundance of waterways that people use for recreation and boating. So, if you like being near the water, then this is a great place for you to live. It is also very close to the Route 922 bridge, which can bring you to the Bay Harbor Islands and connect you to South Beach. These connections make the location incredibly convenient.
Unlike the first two neighborhoods in this guide, city center is not a coastal neighborhood and does not border any bays or inlets. For this reason, rental prices are significantly lower in City Center than they are in the Keystone Islands and Sans Souci Estates. In fact, the average rental price is just $1,266. City Center is densely populated and has a large amount of restaurant, and lots of them are quick service. A large percentage of people living in City Center have Haitian ancestry. In fact, over half of the people who live in City Center are of Haitian descent. However, there is still an ethnically diverse population in this neighborhood.
This area is located in the northwestern section of North Miami. It is densely populated and has many high-rise apartment complexes. The median rent in this neighborhood is $1,769. It does not border any inlets or waterways. If you are not a boating or aquatic activities enthusiast, then don’t let this be a concern to you. There is great nightlife in this area and it is close to the stunning Biscayne National Park. Many of the residents here commute to downtown Miami, so if you’re a young professional you’ll fit in here. The commute is easy and rent is cheaper here than downtown Miami.
This neighborhood can be found on the western side of North Miami. It borders the famous highway, Interstate 95, which runs all the way from Miami to New Brunswick, Canada. So, if you need to use this highway for commuting to work, then this is a great neighborhood for you to live in. The average rental price in NW 6th Ave / NW 143rd St is $1,813. For North Miami, this is on the more expensive side. So, this is definitely not the cheapest neighborhood to live in in North Miami. Most residents of this neighborhood use cars to commute to and from work and/or school. However, there are some decent bus lines available if you are someone who prefers public transportation. Like most of the neighborhoods in North Miami, NW 6th Ave/ NW 143rd ST has a very ethnically diverse population. This neighborhood is considered to be very safe. So, if security is a high priority for you, then you might want to strongly consider selecting this neighborhood when you move to North Miami.