285 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL

NW 6th Ave / NW 143rd ST

This neighborhood can be found on the western side of North Miami. It borders the famous highway, Interstate 95, which runs all the way from Miami to New Brunswick, Canada. So, if you need to use this highway for commuting to work, then this is a great neighborhood for you to live in. The average rental price in NW 6th Ave / NW 143rd St is $1,813. For North Miami, this is on the more expensive side. So, this is definitely not the cheapest neighborhood to live in in North Miami. Most residents of this neighborhood use cars to commute to and from work and/or school. However, there are some decent bus lines available if you are someone who prefers public transportation. Like most of the neighborhoods in North Miami, NW 6th Ave/ NW 143rd ST has a very ethnically diverse population. This neighborhood is considered to be very safe. So, if security is a high priority for you, then you might want to strongly consider selecting this neighborhood when you move to North Miami.