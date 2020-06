285 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL

Welcome to North Miami

North Miami borders the beautiful Biscayne Bay and it’s close to many excellent beaches, harbors, and marinas. North Miami is also known for being the home of Florida International University and Johnson &Wales University. Within the boundaries of this city, you can also find Florida state’s largest urban park, Oleta River State Park. This park is a great area for recreation and has some excellent beaches, biking trails, and canoeing areas. It is one of North Miami’s most beloved landmarks.

North Miami has a number of prominent neighborhoods. This guide can help you to get a better understanding of what to expect from all of North Miami’s top neighborhoods.