Apartment List
/
FL
/
north miami
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

285 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL

📍
Windward
City Center
Sans Souci Estates
Keystone Point
Biscayne Landing
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
35 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 6 at 07:44pm
Keystone Point
3 Units Available
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
365 NE 125th St
365 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
13499 Biscayne Blvd
13499 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Alhambra Heights
1 Unit Available
430 NW 136th St
430 Opa Locka Boulevard, North Miami, FL
Studio
$950
550 sqft
Sharp! Completely renovated! Contemporary efficiency ideal for immediate occupancy. Located in well-established neighborhood. Immaculate with fully equipped kitchen, modern bath, hurricane impact windows, custom shades, new flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1470 NE 123rd St
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
unbeatable location of this 1/1 unit with ample spaces in a greatly maintained building. Pool and amenities call today!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Keystone Point
1 Unit Available
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2000 NE 135th St
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Impeccable one bedroom in the sought after Keystone Towers. Quite views of the canal. Convenient location close to schools, shopping, great restaurants. Short drive to the ocean, midtown Aventura Mall and Downtown Miami.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
1855 Northeast 121st Street
1855 Northeast 121st Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
974 sqft
1855 Northeast 121st Street Apt #30, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1777 Venice Lane
1777 Venice Lane, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
572 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Furnished - Property Id: 291521 Waterfront unit, bring your kayak or paddle board. Enjoy the great natural habitat. Stone floors, granite countertops, full kitchen with microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keystone Point
1 Unit Available
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2600 sqft
Fabulous 3/2 Pool Home! Modern! Fast Approval! - Property Id: 282130 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11925 NE 2ND AVE 209
11925 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1048 sqft
CAPRI GARDENS ( Se habla espaol ) - Property Id: 109282 MUST SEE, This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features tile flooring, central A/C, a living room, dining area and with standard kitchen and standard appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside-Sunkist Grove
1 Unit Available
1015 NW 130th Street
1015 Northwest 130th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1534 sqft
Charming North Miami Home Featuring Screened Patio Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12125 NE 11th Ct
12125 Northeast 11th Court, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED, LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD, OPEN KITCHEN, TILE ALL OVER, CLOSE TO BISCAYNE PARK, WHOLE FOODS, SHOPS, HIGHWAYS, BEACHES AND MORE!!!, MOVE IN NOW!!!!, SAME DAY APPROVAL!!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11905 NE 2nd Ave
11905 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS AT CAPRI GARDENS, CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF NORTH MIAMI, CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NOVA AND FIU UNIVERSITY, AND MUCH MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED, WONT LAST!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
13655 NE 10th Ave
13655 Northeast 10th Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Secure building, 2 bed 1 bath, 3rd floor unit. Located in the heart of North Miami Beach, large walk-in closets, tile throughout, good size rooms, balcony, pool. Walk to buses, schools, shopping near by.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Biscayne Landing
1 Unit Available
15051 Royal Oaks Ln
15051 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1743 sqft
Gorgeous apt 2/2 tiled floors, ocean view, S.S. appliances W/D inside the apt. Gourgeous pool and tenis court, water, sewage,hot water, basic cable, interenet and 1 parking space is included in the rent. 24 hours security -H.S. and FIU.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1225 NE 124th St
1225 Northeast 124th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
LOCATION This condo is ready to live. Excellent location in North Miami Beach . The Apartment is 2 bedrooms , 1 bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Overbrook Shores
1 Unit Available
70 NW 128th St
70 Northwest 128th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
NICE HOUSE 4/1 GOOD LOCATION 4 bedroom 1 bath in a quiet area near transportation CLOSE TO 195 HUGE BACK YARD ENCLOSED CENTRAL A/C ESASY TO SHOW !!!!!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1365 NE 138th St
1365 Northeast 138th Street, North Miami, FL
Studio
$700
Very nice clean studio with 1 bath, a small fridge/cabinets and a hot plate, on the west side of a single family home, not the entire home. Ready for occupancy. NO PETS OR SMOKING, NO ACCESS TO THE POOL. SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
1800 SANS SOUCI BL
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Wonderful location! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment on first floor with private balcony, across the tennis court. It features open floor plan, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2640 NE 135th St
2640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
PRIME LOCATION NEAR FIU AND BARRY UNIVERSITY, NEXT TO ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT NATURE TRAILS IN MIAMI, VERY WELL MAINTANED BUILDING, SWIMMING POOL OVERLOOKING THE CANAL, THIS CONDO HAS UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, BALCONY FACING THE PARK,
City GuideNorth Miami
North Miami is a very pleasant small city that is located about ten miles from Miami.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Miami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Welcome to North Miami

North Miami borders the beautiful Biscayne Bay and it’s close to many excellent beaches, harbors, and marinas. North Miami is also known for being the home of Florida International University and Johnson &Wales University. Within the boundaries of this city, you can also find Florida state’s largest urban park, Oleta River State Park. This park is a great area for recreation and has some excellent beaches, biking trails, and canoeing areas. It is one of North Miami’s most beloved landmarks.

North Miami has a number of prominent neighborhoods. This guide can help you to get a better understanding of what to expect from all of North Miami’s top neighborhoods.

Keystone Islands

Keystone Islands is gorgeous neighborhood in North Miami that is comprised of a number of small islands and peninsulas. The average rental price in the Keystone Islands is $1,911 per month, which makes it a higher-end area. Part of the reason why this area is so desirable is because of the close proximity to waterways. People who have boats or who love kayaking, swimming, and canoeing all gravitate to the Keystone Islands. The Keystone Islands has a very culturally diverse population. The neighborhood has a great energy to it, and the proximity to the water adds a laid-back vibe.

Sans Souci Estates

Sans Souci Estates is known for its many high-rise apartment complexes and high-end homes. If you are looking for a fantastic coastal apartment with a scenic view and excellent amenities, then Sans Souci could be the perfect place for you. Apartment rentals in Sans Souci average $1,628 per month. This neighborhood is very walkable and it is easy to get around on foot. You’ll see tons of people riding bikes throughout the neighborhood. You can find a lot of young professionals and college students living in this area. It has a very vibrant community and is an exciting place to live.

Similar to the Keystone Islands neighborhood, there is a large boating community here, and there are an abundance of waterways that people use for recreation and boating. So, if you like being near the water, then this is a great place for you to live. It is also very close to the Route 922 bridge, which can bring you to the Bay Harbor Islands and connect you to South Beach. These connections make the location incredibly convenient.

City Center

Unlike the first two neighborhoods in this guide, city center is not a coastal neighborhood and does not border any bays or inlets. For this reason, rental prices are significantly lower in City Center than they are in the Keystone Islands and Sans Souci Estates. In fact, the average rental price is just $1,266. City Center is densely populated and has a large amount of restaurant, and lots of them are quick service. A large percentage of people living in City Center have Haitian ancestry. In fact, over half of the people who live in City Center are of Haitian descent. However, there is still an ethnically diverse population in this neighborhood.

N Miami Ave/NE 135th ST

This area is located in the northwestern section of North Miami. It is densely populated and has many high-rise apartment complexes. The median rent in this neighborhood is $1,769. It does not border any inlets or waterways. If you are not a boating or aquatic activities enthusiast, then don’t let this be a concern to you. There is great nightlife in this area and it is close to the stunning Biscayne National Park. Many of the residents here commute to downtown Miami, so if you’re a young professional you’ll fit in here. The commute is easy and rent is cheaper here than downtown Miami.

NW 6th Ave / NW 143rd ST

This neighborhood can be found on the western side of North Miami. It borders the famous highway, Interstate 95, which runs all the way from Miami to New Brunswick, Canada. So, if you need to use this highway for commuting to work, then this is a great neighborhood for you to live in. The average rental price in NW 6th Ave / NW 143rd St is $1,813. For North Miami, this is on the more expensive side. So, this is definitely not the cheapest neighborhood to live in in North Miami. Most residents of this neighborhood use cars to commute to and from work and/or school. However, there are some decent bus lines available if you are someone who prefers public transportation. Like most of the neighborhoods in North Miami, NW 6th Ave/ NW 143rd ST has a very ethnically diverse population. This neighborhood is considered to be very safe. So, if security is a high priority for you, then you might want to strongly consider selecting this neighborhood when you move to North Miami.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Miami?
The average rent price for North Miami rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,880.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in North Miami?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Miami include Windward, City Center, Sans Souci Estates, Keystone Point, and Biscayne Landing.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Miami?
Some of the colleges located in the North Miami area include Johnson & Wales University-North Miami, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Miami?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Miami from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

Similar Pages

North Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 Bedrooms
North Miami Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Dog Friendly Apartments
North Miami Studio Apartments