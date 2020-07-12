/
dania beach
164 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, Hollywood, FL
$
27 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
$
8 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
83 Units Available
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,598
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
2270 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.
1 Unit Available
348 S Federal Hwy
348 Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
655 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CORNER UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN DANIA BEACH. SMALL FRIENDLY, SECURE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY POOL. ON BUS LINE. CENTRAL AIR, BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND THE BEACH.
1 Unit Available
4929 Windward Way
4929 Windward Way, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GATED WATERFRONT CORNER TOWNHOUSE 2 STORIES IN DANIA. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO SHOPPING. COMMUNITY POOL/ SPA AND PLAYGROUND.
1 Unit Available
128 NW 5 AVE,
128 Northwest 5th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Window A/C in every room, Huge back yard, Huge fenced in front yard, Fenced in car port, 1 mile from Dania Beach, Near Schools Large Lot Wonderful Home located Minutes from US1, i95. 1.5 Miles from Daina Pier and Beaches.
1 Unit Available
4154 SW 49th St
4154 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
LAKE HOUSE***Fully Furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + WiFi. Completely renovated Lake House featuring 3 size bedrooms all the rooms with smart TV and Memory Foam mattress, and a extra room (4th) with a pull out sofa, toys and books for kids.
1 Unit Available
24 SW 13th St
24 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
2371 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 SW 13th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
501 E Dania Beach Blvd
501 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkable value for all the comfort you can get. THE WORKS! Next to Dania Casino, ALL Dania Beach amenities, plus the Resort style living in this community.
1 Unit Available
2210 Coral Reef Ct
2210 Coral Reef Court, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Large gated courtyard in the front of the unit.
1 Unit Available
4121 Stirling Rd
4121 Stirling Road, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1015 sqft
Large corner 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, fully renovated with washer and dryer, brand new flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances, white kitchen cabinets, and beautiful quartz counter tops. 2 large screened in balconies.
1 Unit Available
37 NE 2nd Ave
37 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37 NE 2nd Ave in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1350 SE 3rd Ave
1350 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1022 sqft
AVAILABLE FURNISHED (For additional $200 per month) OR UNFURNISHED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS! FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WITH FOUNTAIN VIEW IN EVERY ROOM.. GREAT SPLIT BEDROOMS OPEN LAYOUT.
1 Unit Available
357 SE 6th St
357 Southeast 6th Street, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2095 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 SE 6th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
217 SW 2nd Place Unit W
217 Southwest 2nd Place, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
675 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
101 SE 3rd Ave
101 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
Immaculate furnished two bedroom,two bath 55 years of age and over building Quiet and serene view of the water and fountain. Ready to move in after screening by the condo association.Carpeted throughout ,tiled balcony and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
50 SE 3rd Ave
50 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
Large 1/1 cozy apt in a great location three blocks East of US-1. The apartment offers walking distance to beach + shopping + public transportation + and much more. The building is quiet and has a shared laundry room.
1 Unit Available
134 SW 5th Ct
134 Southwest 5th Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1068 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath, single family home with washer and dryer, recently painted throughout. Fenced in backyard and hurricane shutters on the home. Located in Dania Beach.
1 Unit Available
4950 White Mangrove Way
4950 White Mangrove Way East, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1410 sqft
Just painted inside and New laminated floors installed, Unit will be ready to show July 12th,this 3-2-1 townhome at gated BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE Cocoplum Dania shows like NEW.
1 Unit Available
22 SE 3rd Ter
22 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
564 sqft
SPACIOUS 1BED/1BATH EAST US1 UNIT WITH NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY. WATER,SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. NEW WINDOW AC UNITS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. COMMUNITY POOL AND LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE.
1 Unit Available
4124 SW 49th St
4124 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1276 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4124 SW 49th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
43 SW 10th St
43 Southwest 10th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms apartment with additional family/Florida room and patio.
1 Unit Available
4939 N Harbor Isles Dr
4939 North Harbor Isles Drive, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 3BR/3 BATH, SECURED GATE COMMUNITY! UNIT 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2ND FLOOR, 2.
1 Unit Available
4975 Tradewinds Ter
4975 Tradewinds Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 bed/3 bath Condo in much desired gated community (Villas at Harbor Isles) in beautiful Dania Beach. Minutes away from Beach, Dania Pointe, Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Hard Rock Casino and Hotel, etc. Very Impressive Area.
