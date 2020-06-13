Apartment List
/
FL
/
west park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

841 Apartments for rent in West Park, FL

📍

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4130 SW 25th St
4130 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4130 SW 25th St in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4819 SW 25th St
4819 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath plus garage, ready to move! Text us at 240-343-4127 or call 305-503-1756 for more info or to schedule a showing.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Park
1 Unit Available
17 Edmund Rd
17 Edmund Road, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Edmund Rd in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
3809 SW 33rd St
3809 Southwest 33rd Street, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1487 sqft
Furnished three bedroom waterfront home close to 95 with large yard, covered patio and nice dock area to enjoy the outdoors. Home rented FURNISHED only. Landlord will consider 6+ month rental. Bathroom is recently remodeled. Stove is GAS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
West Park
1 Unit Available
3371 Southwest 37th Street
3371 Southwest 37th Street, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1545 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
4425 SW 18th St
4425 Southwest 18th Street, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Mins to I 95 highway and the beach , Property consist of 4 bed room 3.

1 of 7

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
3530 SW 36th Ct
3530 Southwest 36th Court, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH ** BIG FENCED BACKYARD ** UPDATED KITCHEN, NEWER APPLIANCES,CEILING FAN, AMAZING FLOORS ** FRESHLY PAINTED ** IDEALLY LOCATED IN WEST PARK.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
1750 SW 57th Ave
1750 Southwest 57th Avenue, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
All Inclusive Apartment in West Park Area . Our apartment is modern and cozy is fully furniture and ready to move , cable and internet are included in the Rent .

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4664 SW 32nd Dr
4664 Southwest 32nd Drive, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,015
Gorgeous and Spacious Home In West Park!!! (RLNE5169320)

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
West Park
1 Unit Available
19 Allen Rd
19 Allen Road, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
West park Gem!! Spacious and Cozy!!! (RLNE5183620)

1 of 12

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
4017 SW 24th St
4017 Southwest 24th Street, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
August 1st Move-In Available. Beautifully Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath apartment featuring brand new bathroom, new paint, all tile flooring, and in a great location. Rent includes Water, Trash, Sewer, tenant only responsible for electricity.
Results within 1 mile of West Park
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
California Club
199 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
California Club
6 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful huge renovated corner property 3 min from Aventura and 5 min from the beach. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!! I95 north and south 1 min from the property on Ives Road.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1280 NE 214th St
1280 Northeast 214th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1166 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 288647 This property is located in Ives Estates. close to A+ schools, public transportation and shopping. Home features family room, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge back yard with fruit trees.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
510 S Park Rd Apt 1033
510 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 S Park Rd Apt 1033 in Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Andover Lakes
1 Unit Available
91 NE 210th St
91 Northeast 210th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1838 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house available, Home has a big back yard and a pool, close to shops and school. send all offers, owner movtivated!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5300 Washington St
5300 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
VERY CLEAN AND UPDATED CONDO UNIT IN A GREAT GATED COMMUNITY! TILE AND WOOD FLOOR. SATELLITE DISH AVAILABLE AND INCLUDED IN THE RENT. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND THE BEACHES. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY.
City GuideWest Park
West Park, Florida, is one of the youngest communities in the state. It was formed in 2005.

West Park is a good choice for people who like the fresh and new. Compared to most other communities, it's practically a newborn baby. The municipality provides a home to about 14,156 residents (according to the 2010 U.S. Census) and is known as the 31st city ever formed in Broward County. Residents here enjoy a full range of shopping and entertainment venues, three nearby parks, and driving-distance access to state parks. There's plenty to do within the community, but for those who like to spread their horizons, Miami, Pembroke Park, Hollywood, and Miramar are just a stone's throw away.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Relocate to West Park

Notwithstanding the days and days of sunshine, West Park is like most places when it comes to relocation. Finding the best housing for rent in West Park means starting early. If you're moving long distance, visit the municipality at least 3 months before you move to get a feel for where you'd like to live. Otherwise, start looking about 2 months out, and be prepared to plunk down a deposit at least 30 days before your big moving day.

Expect even the nicest, friendliest landlords to want your whole story before you get to sign on the dotted line. No, not your life story--your rental story. Landlords will want to know you have a good credit score, and they will expect to see references and proof of income. Show up with your proof of income and references at the ready to have the best chance of landing the place you want. You get extra points for showing up not only on time, but also well groomed.

Neighborhoods

The bulk of this municipality is neighborhoods, which tend to have an urban or suburban flavor. Housing options vary as do vacancy rates, but there's pretty much something for everyone. Most parts of town are car dependent, though you can get to some places on foot. Consider these West Park neighborhoods:

West Park / City Center: The bulk of the rental homes in West Park / City Center are apartments and high-rises. However, if you're looking for a duplex for rent or a single-family home, you'll find that here as well. Vacancy rates are decent, though not high by any stretch of the imagination. What can be high is the rent. West Park has rental housing more expensive on average than most other Florida neighborhoods. This area's WalkScore is 49.

Carver Ranches: This neighborhood has an urban feel and lower average rents than those in West Park / City Center. However, it's not the best place to look if you have penthouse tastes. This area features mostly homes, mobile homes, and homes converted into apartments. Carver Ranches' WalkScore is 49.

Lake Forest: If you're looking for a really nice place, look for a home for rent in Lake Forest. The area is pretty pricey, but there are plenty of amenities like eateries, shopping, and parks nearby. The WalkScore here is 49, too, so you will typically need a car. Rentals are usually of the single-family home and mobile home variety. Apartment complexes? Not so much.

West Park Living

There's plenty to do in West Park. Practice your swing at Orangebrook Golf and Country Club, and then go stuff your face at Quickie's Burgers and Wings or Antonio's Pizzeria. Throw a ball around at Mary Saunders Park or work out at one of the many area gyms. You might have to travel away from West Park if you want an exciting nightlife, but you'll find a number of nightclubs and show venues just a short drive away. There is some public transportation to be found here, but most people put the pedal to the medal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Park?
The average rent price for West Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,960.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Park?
Some of the colleges located in the West Park area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Park from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

Similar Pages

West Park 2 BedroomsWest Park 3 Bedrooms
West Park Apartments with BalconyWest Park Apartments with Garage
West Park Dog Friendly Apartments