841 Apartments for rent in West Park, FL
West Park is a good choice for people who like the fresh and new. Compared to most other communities, it's practically a newborn baby. The municipality provides a home to about 14,156 residents (according to the 2010 U.S. Census) and is known as the 31st city ever formed in Broward County. Residents here enjoy a full range of shopping and entertainment venues, three nearby parks, and driving-distance access to state parks. There's plenty to do within the community, but for those who like to spread their horizons, Miami, Pembroke Park, Hollywood, and Miramar are just a stone's throw away.
Notwithstanding the days and days of sunshine, West Park is like most places when it comes to relocation. Finding the best housing for rent in West Park means starting early. If you're moving long distance, visit the municipality at least 3 months before you move to get a feel for where you'd like to live. Otherwise, start looking about 2 months out, and be prepared to plunk down a deposit at least 30 days before your big moving day.
Expect even the nicest, friendliest landlords to want your whole story before you get to sign on the dotted line. No, not your life story--your rental story. Landlords will want to know you have a good credit score, and they will expect to see references and proof of income. Show up with your proof of income and references at the ready to have the best chance of landing the place you want. You get extra points for showing up not only on time, but also well groomed.
The bulk of this municipality is neighborhoods, which tend to have an urban or suburban flavor. Housing options vary as do vacancy rates, but there's pretty much something for everyone. Most parts of town are car dependent, though you can get to some places on foot. Consider these West Park neighborhoods:
West Park / City Center: The bulk of the rental homes in West Park / City Center are apartments and high-rises. However, if you're looking for a duplex for rent or a single-family home, you'll find that here as well. Vacancy rates are decent, though not high by any stretch of the imagination. What can be high is the rent. West Park has rental housing more expensive on average than most other Florida neighborhoods. This area's WalkScore is 49.
Carver Ranches: This neighborhood has an urban feel and lower average rents than those in West Park / City Center. However, it's not the best place to look if you have penthouse tastes. This area features mostly homes, mobile homes, and homes converted into apartments. Carver Ranches' WalkScore is 49.
Lake Forest: If you're looking for a really nice place, look for a home for rent in Lake Forest. The area is pretty pricey, but there are plenty of amenities like eateries, shopping, and parks nearby. The WalkScore here is 49, too, so you will typically need a car. Rentals are usually of the single-family home and mobile home variety. Apartment complexes? Not so much.
There's plenty to do in West Park. Practice your swing at Orangebrook Golf and Country Club, and then go stuff your face at Quickie's Burgers and Wings or Antonio's Pizzeria. Throw a ball around at Mary Saunders Park or work out at one of the many area gyms. You might have to travel away from West Park if you want an exciting nightlife, but you'll find a number of nightclubs and show venues just a short drive away. There is some public transportation to be found here, but most people put the pedal to the medal.