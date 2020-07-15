Apartment List
111 Studio Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

$
19 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,098
493 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
$
15 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.

1 Unit Available
South Central Beach
341 Monroe St
341 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,050
3744 sqft
This Studio Apt. includes all utilities (electric, water, trash and sewer). Just steps from Hollywood Beach and our famous Broadwalk and is a short ride to Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Casinos, Restaurants, Shopping and more.

1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)

1 Unit Available
Parkside
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.

1 Unit Available
Central Beach
101 N Ocean Dr
101 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
Ocean view condo,totally renovated,fully furnished with ocean access,shops,kitchen,hotel style,pool,gym,restautants

1 Unit Available
Central Beach
1315 N Ocean Dr
1315 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,000
650 sqft
Location, studio apartment just a couple of blocks from the ocean, unfurnished includes water and electric no parking.

1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2206 Adams St
2206 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$975
Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted.

1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
2105 N 20th Avenue
2105 N 20th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$890
250 sqft
NICE & COZY STUDIO ENOUGH TO FEEL AT HOMEIT COMES WITH A NICE BATH ROOM & SMALL KITCHENETTECENTRAL + WINDOW AC.LARGE YARD.PARKING.

1 Unit Available
Parkside
1858 Dewey St
1858 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,799
Fully furnished rental in Hollywood, close to downtown. Enjoy this A/C'd efficiency. Free private parking, 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water. This studio can be connected to adjoining unit for additional cost.

1 Unit Available
Parkside
2017 Harrison St.
2017 Harrison St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,400
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2017 Harrison St. in Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
South Central Beach
201 Van Buren St
201 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,895
Great Oceanfront efficiency with direct ocean views! Seasonal rental 3-6 months,depends on length of time. Has private parking in rear of building. 1 of 4 best smaller beach buildings on beach.

1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
1830 Sherman St
1830 Sherman Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
A Beautiful bright studio on the first floor in the heart of Hollywood. fresh paint, Private Parking. Property is walking distance to Beach and Oakwood plaza, and 5 Minutes from Downtown Hollywood.

1 Unit Available
441 Corridor
119 N 57 Ave - Unit 3
119 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
350 sqft
3 unit multi-family home

1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2318 Van Buren St
2318 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
650 sqft
LARGE EFFICIENCY UNIT ON THE 1ST FLOOR, freshly painted, **MONTHLY RENT IS INCLUDING WATER AND ELECTRICITY** LOCATED (East of I 95) IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD, QUIET COMPLEX, WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, LIBRARY, GOLF COURSES,
65 Units Available
Harbordale
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,774
689 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.

1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
24 SW 13th St
24 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
2371 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 SW 13th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Poinciana Park
2101 SE 4th Ave rear
2101 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 300 SQ.FT. STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY ACCESS. GREAT LOCATION! YOU MUST SEE IT! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1175 OR UNFURNISHED FOR $1100. KEYLESS LOCKS. PET FRIENDLY.

1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
250 Southeast Park Street - 2
250 Southeast Park Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
FRESHLY REDONE COZY STUDIO. Great Comps. Across the street from the Casino at Dania Beach. Close to beaches and dania pier. Quiet Courtyard. Beautiful Pool, Grill area. Fully Furnished. Used to be a popular vacation rental. Microwave, fridge, stove.
79 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,914
657 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
$
34 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
35 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
$
18 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,620
810 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
$
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.

July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,134 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,437 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Hollywood over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased marginally in Hollywood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

