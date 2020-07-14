Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry granite counters Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal playground

Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Since Cambridge Square is a federally subsidized apartment community, rents and eligibility are determined by government regulations.



At Cambridge Square you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams. Cambridge Square Apartments offers several community amenities, including a fun play park, convenient elevator access and clothes care centers in every building. The apartments at Cambridge Square feature free water and sanitation utilities, spacious living and dining rooms and central air conditioning.