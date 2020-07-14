All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Halcyon

Open Now until 5pm
6741 Johnson St · (765) 379-8677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33024
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$1,126

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 487 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$1,430

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 bed/1.5 bath-1

$1,644

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 886 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halcyon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
granite counters
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
playground
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Since Cambridge Square is a federally subsidized apartment community, rents and eligibility are determined by government regulations.

At Cambridge Square you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams. Cambridge Square Apartments offers several community amenities, including a fun play park, convenient elevator access and clothes care centers in every building. The apartments at Cambridge Square feature free water and sanitation utilities, spacious living and dining rooms and central air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
restrictions: Our pet policy does not apply to service animals.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Halcyon have any available units?
Halcyon offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,126, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,430, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,644. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does Halcyon have?
Some of Halcyon's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Halcyon currently offering any rent specials?
Halcyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Halcyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Halcyon is pet friendly.
Does Halcyon offer parking?
Yes, Halcyon offers parking.
Does Halcyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Halcyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Halcyon have a pool?
No, Halcyon does not have a pool.
Does Halcyon have accessible units?
No, Halcyon does not have accessible units.
Does Halcyon have units with dishwashers?
No, Halcyon does not have units with dishwashers.
