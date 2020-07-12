/
/
/
boulevard heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:54 PM
458 Apartments for rent in Boulevard Heights, Hollywood, FL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated October 28 at 02:56pm
Contact for Availability
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
886 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
7800 NW 15th Ct
7800 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1062 sqft
UPDATED 2/1 HOUSE WITH VERY LARGE FAMIY ROOM. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, FANS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEWER TRANE HIGH EFFICIENT A/C, HURRICANE PROTECTION, DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY, 1 CAR CARPORT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM, SHED IN BACKYARD, FENCED YARD,.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6440 Roosevelt Street
6440 Roosevelt Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1144 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
641 N 70th Ave
641 North 70th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1516 sqft
Very luminous and spacious corner home. Newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard with fruit trees and shed. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Washer and dryer. Perfect central location, yet within a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
7910 Taft St
7910 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
MUST SEE!!!!! Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom ground floor corner unit in a nice and quiet community of Suzanne Plaza.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
351 Northwest 65th Terrace
351 North 65th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1312 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
7390 Arthur St
7390 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN DESIRABLE WEST HOLLYWOOD/ BOULEVARD HEIGHTS. THIS LOVELY HOME HAS TONS OF POTENTIAL,(FLORIDA ROOM & 2ND BATHROOM BEING USED AS MOTHER IN LAW SUITE) A NICE BIG YARD & SCREENED-IN PATIO AREA.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
131 NW 72nd Way
131 Northwest 72nd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
single family home, in an oversized lot and plenty room for children to play.home on a cool shaded property, huge patio, tile on living areas and wood floors in bedrooms, Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, enclosed Florida room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1341 N 66 Avenue
1341 North 66th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1365 sqft
Lovely Home with Fenced Backyard in Hollywood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
151 NW 78th Ave U151
151 Northwest 78th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1 sqft
Spacious and beautiful upgraded 4 Beds 2 baths home in a quiet, desired neighborhood. Washer and dryer inside. Amazing school zone NO HOA fast approvaliP
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7551 Buchanan Street
7551 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1275 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Boulevard Heights
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:39am
$
17 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6528 Fletcher Street
6528 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1101 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
7970 NW 18th Ct
7970 Northwest 18th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1483 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in Walnut Creek Community, equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen as well as bathrooms. Beautiful Porcelain Tiles through entire house.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
640 NW 79th Ave
640 Northwest 79th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
Enjoy living the South Florida life in conveniently located private community in Pembroke Pines. Move in and enjoy First Floor unit overlooks nature area and community tennis court.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6421 Thomas St
6421 Thomas Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great location for a 4 bed 2 bath single-family home with a garage plus plenty of extra parking space, new central AC, tile floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2061 NW 81st Ave
2061 Northwest 81st Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
893 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom. Great Location, Great Schools. Large updated unit. New tile throughout, freshly painted, central A/C, dishwasher, updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6409 Dewey St
6409 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
SINGLE FAMILY REMODELED HOME WITH CARPORT ON QUIET DEAD-END STREET - UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - UPDATED BATHROOMS - TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT - FOUR BEDROOMS PLUS FAMILY ROOM - LARGE WORKSHOP/STORAGE BUILDING - PATIO AND
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3251 Sabal Palm Mnr
3251 Sabal Palm Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
942 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH TWO MASTER BEDROOMS AND WALKING CLOSETS, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, BRIGHT AND COMFORTABLE LIVING, COMMUNITY POOL AND EXCISE ROOM. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENITIES, CLUBHOUSE, SWIMMING POOL AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6611 Coolidge St
6611 Coolidge Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Modern private 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished single family home in Hollywood. Home is renovated with stainless steal appliances and a lovely furnished design. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
433 SW 86th Ave
433 Southwest 86th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You will feel home from the moment you arrive at this beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo. Fabulous open and luminous layout makes every room spacious. Recently renovated kitchen with lots of natural light.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCooper City, FLDania Beach, FLWest Park, FLPembroke Park, FLMiami Gardens, FLIves Estates, FL