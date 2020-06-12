167 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hollywood Hills
20 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Park East
32 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1160 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Royal Poinciana
70 Units Available
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1140 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated October 28 at 02:56pm
Boulevard Heights
Contact for Availability
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
701 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
441 Corridor
1 Unit Available
6045 Pierce St B
6045 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Vielix Townhouses - Property Id: 294088 Brand new townhouse in the hear of Hollywood Fl 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 1-car garage, and a Dent. Close to major highways and walking distance to Elementary & High School. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
140 S Dixie Hwy 921
140 S Dixie Hwy, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SPACIOUS APARTMENT 2 FULL BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS - Property Id: 291678 SPACIOUS APARTMENT 2 FULL BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS AT THE MOST EXQUISITE BUILDING IN HOLLYWOOD, WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2242 Jackson Street
2242 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
SPECIAL RATE 6 MONTHS PLUS ELECTRIC Amazing Rental.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1400 Jackson St
1400 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1 sqft
3Beth/2 Bath.This charming home is sure to impress. In the fenced backyard, youll find beautiful tropical foliage and a patio for relaxing.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2414 MCKINLEY ST
2414 Mckinley Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1588 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/21 - MAKE THIS SPACIOUS HOUSE YOUR HOME! 2/1.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM. NEW A/C - LARGE SCREENED PATIO AND FENCED YARD.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1400 S OCEAN DR
1400 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1390 sqft
SPACIOUS CORNER UNIT OFFERS AMAZING WATER VIEWS...SUNSETS AND SUNRISES!!! SHORT WALK AND YOU ARE ON THE BROADWALK FOR ALL BEACH FUN !!

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1401 S Ocean Dr
1401 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
This Unit is "sheer perfection" & obvious when you See it the Very First time! Owner has personally overseen COMPLETE renovation! Top of Line LG appliances and Sparkling White Quartz Counter tops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1830 Radius Dr
1830 Radius Dr, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
930 sqft
Downtown Hollywood. Two Bedroom Two bath partially furnished on Young Circle Park. Rooftop Pool, Gym, movie Theater. Walk to Publix and bike to the Beach.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
2124 N 14th Ave
2124 North 14th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1898 sqft
Updated, Quiet, Clean 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom front unit located just minutes from the beach and shopping centers. New kitchen and bathroom with tile floors throughout. Large living room and plenty of closet space in the bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1901 Pierce St
1901 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Make this white new painted, white tiles Place your New annual Home (with renewal option) overlooking all the Treetops. Steps away from Hollywood old Downtown (Restaurants, Nightlife) Only less than 2 miles away from Hollywood Beach, 15 min.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3725 S Ocean Dr
3725 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
GREAT LOCATION in Hollywood Beach! Fully Furnished, 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Ocean Front Building with Direct Ocean Access and Views. Lots of Closet Space, Granite Countertops & Tiled Floors. Laundry Facilities on each Floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1227 Hollywood Blvd
1227 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1914 sqft
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. THIS SPACIOUS 2BDRM HOME OFFERS A GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 2 SEPARATE LIVING SPACES AND A KITCHEN IN THE CENTER OF THE HOME. 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1230 Harrison St
1230 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Historical building in Beautiful Southlake. 2 bedroom 1 bath or a 1 bed w/den, family or media room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3800 S Ocean Dr
3800 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1270 sqft
Fully renovated this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features open kitchen with s/s appliances, high quality built-ins and cabinetry in bathrooms, natural stones, high impact windows. The balcony faces East and has some of the ocean view.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1642 Adams St
1642 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2831 Pierce St
2831 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME LOCATED IN QUIET AND CONVENIENT HOLLYWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD! NICE, SMALLER COMPLEX WITH WELL MAINTAINED POOL AREA AND GROUNDS! CORNER UNIT WITH HUGE OPEN WOOD DECK IN BACK WITH GRILL/FIRE PIT AREA.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
441 Corridor
1 Unit Available
5850 Hayes St
5850 Hayes Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
752 sqft
Cozy house 2 bed/1 bath, Hollywood area recently remodeled, new floors, new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, big backyard. Make this your new home.

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,136 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,441 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hollywood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased slightly in Hollywood, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,441 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Hollywood.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

