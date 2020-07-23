/
broward county
2378 Apartments for rent in Broward County, FL📍
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Flagler Heights
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,970
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned units with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Pet-friendly community with coffee bar and media room. Swimming pool on site. Easy access to I-95.
Beach
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Savannah
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Winston Park
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1397 sqft
Within easy reach of Pembroke Lakes Mall, these luxury apartments showcase cathedral ceilings, panel doors, ceramic tiling and fitted alarms. Enjoy a gated community with tennis and volleyball courts, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to I-75.
Coral Gate
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1154 sqft
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
Arrowhead Condominiums
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Turtle Run
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1175 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,328
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Park East
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Sawgrass Lakes
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,649
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,968
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Holiday Springs
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,262
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Minto Plantation
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Sherwood Forest
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Sawgrass Lakes
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,519
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Broward County area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines have apartments for rent.
