922 Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL

Biscayne Gardens

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un
496 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting September 10th Charm, location, convenience, comfort, and so many other adjectives can be used to describe this amazing home located in the heart of Orlando.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
484 NW 165th St Rd
484 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo Apartment, is a gated community. With A Great Amenities: pool, gym, club house, tennis courts, 24 security. Is a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Close to Aventura Mall, Turnpike, 826, I 95, BARRY UNIVERSITY, AND JACKSON HOSPITAL NORTH.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
161 Northwest 164th Street
161 Northwest 164th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
3755 sqft
161 Northwest 164th Street, Miami, FL 33169 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
14330 NW 5th Avenue
14330 Northwest 5th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Remodeled Home in Miami Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom, one bath, fifth floor condo 840 square feet, with a balcony. Large mirrored living room wall. There are two closets in the bedroom , one is walking closet. Assigned Parking space, Plenty of guess. Vacant. Easy to show

1 Unit Available
15225 NE 6th Ave
15225 Northeast 6th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, ONE AND A HALF BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR WITH POOL VIEW AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO DINING AND SHOPPING, EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACHES.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
13125 NW Miami Ct
13125 Northwest Miami Court, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Nice and upgraded 1 full bedroom and 1 small bedroom (ideal for office or nursery). Open small KITCHENETTE, this home has its own private patio and parking area. About 850 sq ft of living space.

Fulford Highlands
1 Unit Available
353 NE 164th Ter
353 Northeast 164th Terrace, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for immediate occupancy. 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom, in the heart of North Miami. Unit is located in the rear section of a secured, beautiful single family house.

Arch Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
1690 NE 151st St
1690 Northeast 151st Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Nicely remodeled unit in the North Miami Beach area. NEW bathroom, NEW kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops. Central a/c was just installed. Very near the beach! Right off of West Dixie near Aventura.

1 Unit Available
209 NE 141st St
209 Northeast 141st Street, Golden Glades, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Accepted! Remodeled large Apartment on second floor with 2 parking spaces. Freshly painted, Hurricane shutters and screens on all windows, Tile floors, full washer and dryer inside. Tenant pays all utilities. Easy to show. Fast approval

Alhambra Heights
1 Unit Available
230 NW 140th St
230 Northwest 140th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
$900
Beautiful Suite on a safe North Miami neighborhood, East of i-95. Fully furnished just bring your cloth and a toothbrush, private entrance, hurricane impact window. Water, electricity, and internet included. Mini-fridge and microwave.

1 Unit Available
14860 NE 6th Ave
14860 Northeast 6th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
TWO STORIES CONDO, BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, WOOD AND TILE FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, IN FENCED COMPLEX, FRESHLY PAINTED.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
488 NW 165 ST RD
488 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
826 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY; MONTECARLO CONDOMINIUM NICE UNIT TOTALLY REMODELED. NEW A/C, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED, BATHROOMS.

Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
14131 NW 3rd Ave
14131 Northwest 3rd Court, Golden Glades, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Comfortable, furnished family home with lots of yard, trees, and deck to entertain. Immediate move-in. Month-to-month and short term leases welcome. Pet friendly, no association, over-sized fenced yard, lots of parking.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Glades
Verified

$
35 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

$
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

Golden Glades
29 Units Available
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.

City Center
1 Unit Available
2075 NE 164 ST
2075 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION - Property Id: 225872 BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT , COMPLETELY REMODELED ! GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS ! NICE BALCONY,AMAZING LOCATION, CLOSE TO THE BEACH ! CLOSE TO AVENTURA AND SUNNY ISLES. WILL NOT LAST.

Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1777 Venice Lane
1777 Venice Lane, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
572 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Furnished - Property Id: 291521 Waterfront unit, bring your kayak or paddle board. Enjoy the great natural habitat. Stone floors, granite countertops, full kitchen with microwave and dishwasher.

Keystone Point
1 Unit Available
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2600 sqft
Fabulous 3/2 Pool Home! Modern! Fast Approval! - Property Id: 282130 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.

City Center
1 Unit Available
16410 Miami Dr
16410 Miami Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2/2 condo unit in the heart of North Miami Beach. Close to many shopping centers, restaurants and access to US-1. This property is also available for Sale. (A10866192)

Uleta
1 Unit Available
17050
17050 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Walk Distance to the beach. Close to many restaurants, shoping centers, citi hall, Aventura Mall

Windward
1 Unit Available
815 NE 179 TE
815 Northeast 179th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1639 sqft
4 BR PLUS BALKONY ROOM BIG HOUSE LOCATION
City GuideGolden Glades
A suburb of West Palm Beach, Golden Lakes is a small community with about 7,000 residents, built around a series of finger-like man-made lakes. Don't worry, the finger lakes were made by small men, not giants.

Located eight miles from Florida's east coast, Golden Lakes is far enough from the beach to be a little more affordable but still close enough to get slammed by hurricanes on a regular basis. On average, the region experiences a direct hit or near miss by a tropical storm or hurricane once every five years. However, strict building codes ensure that most of the buildings survive the storms. Looking on the bright side, the rest of the time, the weather is darn near perfect. In the dead of winter, daytime highs hover around 70 degrees.

Finding an Apartment in Golden Lakes

Your search for apartments in Golden Lakes probably won't take too long; the entire community encompasses less than three square miles. Condominiums make up the bulk of the rental housing available in Golden Lakes. Of course, condos come with an extra layer of complexity because you may have to deal with an individual owner, an owner's association, a co-op board, or all three. In addition to providing the standard credit report, proof of income, and rental history, you may be subjected to a group interview led by your prospective neighbors. Renting an apartment in a large complex owned by a single entity may be simpler. Plus, the large complexes often feature added amenities such as tennis courts, on-site convenience stores, and clubhouses.

Most of the rental properties in Golden Lakes occupy one or two stories, which means you can usually park right by your front door. Due to the threat of high winds, you won't find many high-rise apartment buildings in these parts.

Condo Communities

Belvedere Isles is a gated community located near several small lakes. Condos range in size from 1,190 to 1,200 square feet and feature hurricane shutters, walk-in closets, and screened porches.

Golden Lakes Village: The complex has an active owners' association that publishes two different newspapers, one for each phase of the development: The Village Talk and The Village Speaker. Amenities include a large pool surrounded by well-maintained landscaping.

The Wheatgrass Capital of South Florida

Health-conscious newcomers may want to spend some time at The Hippocrates Health Institute in Golden Lakes. It was founded by Ann Wigmore, who allegedly healed her colon cancer using wheatgrass. In fact, wheatgrass plays a prominent role in the Institute's Life Transformation Program, which also includes enemas and bio-energy treatments. The 50-acre, heavily forested campus provides a peaceful setting for learning about self-discovery, nutrition, and advanced navel gazing.  

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Golden Glades?
The average rent price for Golden Glades rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Golden Glades?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Golden Glades include Biscayne Gardens.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Golden Glades?
Some of the colleges located in the Golden Glades area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Golden Glades?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Golden Glades from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

