922 Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL📍
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 7
Located eight miles from Florida's east coast, Golden Lakes is far enough from the beach to be a little more affordable but still close enough to get slammed by hurricanes on a regular basis. On average, the region experiences a direct hit or near miss by a tropical storm or hurricane once every five years. However, strict building codes ensure that most of the buildings survive the storms. Looking on the bright side, the rest of the time, the weather is darn near perfect. In the dead of winter, daytime highs hover around 70 degrees.
Your search for apartments in Golden Lakes probably won't take too long; the entire community encompasses less than three square miles. Condominiums make up the bulk of the rental housing available in Golden Lakes. Of course, condos come with an extra layer of complexity because you may have to deal with an individual owner, an owner's association, a co-op board, or all three. In addition to providing the standard credit report, proof of income, and rental history, you may be subjected to a group interview led by your prospective neighbors. Renting an apartment in a large complex owned by a single entity may be simpler. Plus, the large complexes often feature added amenities such as tennis courts, on-site convenience stores, and clubhouses.
Most of the rental properties in Golden Lakes occupy one or two stories, which means you can usually park right by your front door. Due to the threat of high winds, you won't find many high-rise apartment buildings in these parts.
Belvedere Isles is a gated community located near several small lakes. Condos range in size from 1,190 to 1,200 square feet and feature hurricane shutters, walk-in closets, and screened porches.
Golden Lakes Village: The complex has an active owners' association that publishes two different newspapers, one for each phase of the development: The Village Talk and The Village Speaker. Amenities include a large pool surrounded by well-maintained landscaping.
Health-conscious newcomers may want to spend some time at The Hippocrates Health Institute in Golden Lakes. It was founded by Ann Wigmore, who allegedly healed her colon cancer using wheatgrass. In fact, wheatgrass plays a prominent role in the Institute's Life Transformation Program, which also includes enemas and bio-energy treatments. The 50-acre, heavily forested campus provides a peaceful setting for learning about self-discovery, nutrition, and advanced navel gazing.