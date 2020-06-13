922 Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL

Finding an Apartment in Golden Lakes

Your search for apartments in Golden Lakes probably won't take too long; the entire community encompasses less than three square miles. Condominiums make up the bulk of the rental housing available in Golden Lakes. Of course, condos come with an extra layer of complexity because you may have to deal with an individual owner, an owner's association, a co-op board, or all three. In addition to providing the standard credit report, proof of income, and rental history, you may be subjected to a group interview led by your prospective neighbors. Renting an apartment in a large complex owned by a single entity may be simpler. Plus, the large complexes often feature added amenities such as tennis courts, on-site convenience stores, and clubhouses.

Most of the rental properties in Golden Lakes occupy one or two stories, which means you can usually park right by your front door. Due to the threat of high winds, you won't find many high-rise apartment buildings in these parts.