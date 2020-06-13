/
broadview park
548 Apartments for rent in Broadview Park, FL📍
Broadview Park
1 Unit Available
1348 Southwest 49th Avenue
1348 Southwest 49th Avenue, Broadview Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,645
1902 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Broadview Park
1 Unit Available
2101 SW 46th Ave
2101 Southwest 46th Avenue, Broadview Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
Gorgeous home in Fort Lauderdale! (RLNE5064990)
Broadview Park
1 Unit Available
4620 SW 12th St
4620 Davie Boulevard, Broadview Park, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Amazing 2/1 rental unit including water and electric! Spacious living and dining area, beautiful kitchen with large laundry room with extra storage space. Limited parking, neighborhood is near shopping, restaurants and close highway access.
Verified
$
51 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified
37 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
1981 SW 56th Ave
1981 Southwest 56th Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2134 sqft
Gorgeous South Florida home for rent in Plantation Isles with circular driveway and 2-car garage!!! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home with hot tub! This home has open floor plan with stainless steel kitchen appliances, with a luxurious master en-suite
Riverland Villlage
1 Unit Available
3440 SW 20th St
3440 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pool Home in Fort Lauderdale near Hard Rock Casino & Stadium.
Melrose Park
1 Unit Available
1148 Arizona Ave
1148 Arizona Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
3/2 in a great neighborhood. Freshly painted inside and out. Large yard. Carport. Newer oven and brand new microwave. All tile floors throughout. Florida room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom. Washer and Dryer inside the home.
Riverland Villlage
1 Unit Available
2365 SW 34th Way
2365 Southwest 34th Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
THIS IS THE HOME YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! THIS 3 BED, 2 BATH RIVERLAND VILLAGE HOME HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! STEP INTO YOUR BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH AMAZING ATTENTION TO DETAIL! KITCHEN W/ QUARTZ COUNTERS &
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
500 E Country Club Cir
500 East Country Club Circle, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath unit for rent located in a quiet Plantation neighborhood. Pets allowed, $250.00 (small pet) and $500 (big pet)-refundable deposit per pet. Washer and Dryer on site and Pool.
Riverland Villlage
1 Unit Available
2317 SW 34th Ave
2317 Southwest 34th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Gorgeous Fort Lauderdale Home!!!! (RLNE5390120)
Sunset
1 Unit Available
2041 SW 38th Ave
2041 Southwest 38th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Gorgeous pool home!!!! Low move in cost!!! (RLNE5260096)
Riverland Villlage
1 Unit Available
3420 SW 18th St
3420 Southwest 18th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
Beautiful hoe kin Fort Lauderdale! Move in Special!!! (RLNE5064976)
Verified
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified
24 Units Available
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
Verified
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,218
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
36 Units Available
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,609
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,739
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Verified
Park East
31 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified
$
Flagler Heights
20 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified
$
Beverly Heights
80 Units Available
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,859
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1174 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! Experience Laureat from the comfort of your home. Contact us today for additional tour options.Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right.
Verified
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,176
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Broadview Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Broadview Park area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Broadview Park from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.