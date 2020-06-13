192 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

Moving to Hollywood

With a pleasant climate and close proximity to major Florida cities, Hollywood is a very desirable place to live in; but you probably couldn't tell just by looking at rental prices. Median rental prices were ridiculously low in 2011. Even with such great prices, though, it's important to be prepared when trying to move there. Everyone loves surprises, but come on, not when searching for a place to live.

There is a great range of different potential rental prices that a person could pay in Hoollywood. And as everyone knows, you get what you pay for. New residents should keep in mind, though, that they're getting a really good price considering the value of the homes in the area. This means that, while still paying decent rental prices in Hollywood, residents were able to live in homes worth more than the ones other Florida residents resided in. Come on... that's what being Hollywood is all about, right?

When should you start looking for your new home? Well... this is Florida. You absolutely know that it's going to be busy during the summer. This doesn't mean, however, that summer isn't a great time to find rental homes. In fact, it may be one of the best times. The rainiest months of the year in Hollywood fall right smack dab in the middle of summer. In fact, the rainiest month of the year happens to be June; right at the beginning of summer weather. This means many onlookers will bypass the city to head out to Fort Lauderdale instead.

Now don't get it twisted. If you're ready to get a great place in a nice area at a good price, it's time to bring your A-game. Many landlords will charge an application fee that will include a credit check, but you can show how awesome you are by already having this information prepared. Sure, they'll probably still charge you the application fee. Don't be surprised if you have to pay an additional pet deposit in some areas. Bring in proof of income or something saying you're currently employed in the area.