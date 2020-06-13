192 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL📍
Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood FL. is a pleasant city with an easily livable population of a little under 141,000 individuals. With a variety of different areas with varying rental costs, moving to Hollywood shouldn't be too much of a difficulty. Sure, it's not a replica of the Hollywood we all know and love, but wrestling fanatics will recognize it as the home city of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. That's good enough, right? Not even the weather is enough to chase people off since the average high around the summer months only sits around 90 degrees.
Having trouble with Craigslist Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
With a pleasant climate and close proximity to major Florida cities, Hollywood is a very desirable place to live in; but you probably couldn't tell just by looking at rental prices. Median rental prices were ridiculously low in 2011. Even with such great prices, though, it's important to be prepared when trying to move there. Everyone loves surprises, but come on, not when searching for a place to live.
There is a great range of different potential rental prices that a person could pay in Hoollywood. And as everyone knows, you get what you pay for. New residents should keep in mind, though, that they're getting a really good price considering the value of the homes in the area. This means that, while still paying decent rental prices in Hollywood, residents were able to live in homes worth more than the ones other Florida residents resided in. Come on... that's what being Hollywood is all about, right?
When should you start looking for your new home? Well... this is Florida. You absolutely know that it's going to be busy during the summer. This doesn't mean, however, that summer isn't a great time to find rental homes. In fact, it may be one of the best times. The rainiest months of the year in Hollywood fall right smack dab in the middle of summer. In fact, the rainiest month of the year happens to be June; right at the beginning of summer weather. This means many onlookers will bypass the city to head out to Fort Lauderdale instead.
Now don't get it twisted. If you're ready to get a great place in a nice area at a good price, it's time to bring your A-game. Many landlords will charge an application fee that will include a credit check, but you can show how awesome you are by already having this information prepared. Sure, they'll probably still charge you the application fee. Don't be surprised if you have to pay an additional pet deposit in some areas. Bring in proof of income or something saying you're currently employed in the area.
There is no shortage of neighborhoods to live in within the Hollywood area, but you need to make your choice wisely. Seriously, why live somewhere you're not going to like when there are other places right across town that still fit into your budget. Go ahead; pick a neighborhood. Make our day.
Royal Poinciana: This is densely populated neighborhood while the rent is cheaper in this area.
Oak Point: This neighborhood might just be the spot for those looking for a great property.
Estates of Fort Lauderdale: Within12 miles of this neighborhood, Estates of Fort Lauderdale provides a great opportunity.
Liberia: Liberia has a population density lower than that of the rest of Hollywood. On top of that, a huge percentage of the homes in the area were built after 1990. If you're looking for a low-cost place to stay, Liberia offers that.
Don't you just hate living places where there's not many food choices? This is never a problem in Hollywood. There are literally over 5,000 restaurants within a 15 mile radius of the city center. Come on! CNN ranked it one of the best places to live in 2011, and even the greatest areas had fewer than 3,000.
What's one thing that people think about when they think of Hollywood, CA? Smog in the air, right? Well that's a no-go here. A full 91 percent of all days in Hollywood, FL are ranked as "good" on the Air Quality Index (AQI). This is unheard of! Especially since the average in CNN's list of greatest places to live only tops out at 78.5 percent. In the fresh air, at least 3 percent of the population chooses to walk or bike to work. Looking back at CNN's "top list", Hollywood, FL beats out the best places to live again.
Hollywood has an amazing transit system, and if you even look at their buses, you'll think "Wow... that's an awesome looking bus." Seriously, that's what we thought. Brace yourself. There's also a trolley service. Seriously. From Wednesday to Sunday, a trolley departs from various locations around the city every 30 minutes. Hold on; brace yourself again. Each ride is only one dollar. Hollywood, FL is calling your name. Loudly.
June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month
Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,136 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,441 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Miami Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hollywood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
- Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood
As rents have increased slightly in Hollywood, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
- Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,441 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Hollywood.
- While Hollywood's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Hollywood’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Hollywood renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...
Here’s how Hollywood ranks on:
Apartment List has released Hollywood’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Hollywood renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Hollywood, some aspects can be better."
Key Findings in Hollywood include the following:
- Hollywood renters gave their city a B+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Hollywood were quality of local schools (A+), state and local taxes (A) and weather (A).
- The areas of concern to Hollywood renters are public transit and social life, which both received C grades.
- Hollywood millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A+, while renters who are parents are equally satisfied, also giving it an A+.
- Hollywood earned similar scores compared to other cities in Florida like Clearwater (B+) and Tampa (B), and earned higher marks than Miami (C+), Orlando (C) and Tallahassee (F).
- Hollywood did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Tucson (D) and Memphis (C).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.