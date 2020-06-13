Apartment List
/
FL
/
hollywood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

192 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

📍
Dania Beach
Hollywood Hills
Boulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes
441 Corridor
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Park East
31 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,176
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Royal Poinciana
70 Units Available
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,936
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated October 28 at 02:56pm
Boulevard Heights
Contact for Availability
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
886 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
206 South 15th Ave 3
206 South 15th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
Upscale neighborhood walking distance to beach - Property Id: 59149 Awesome location in this Historic Building on Hollywood's nicest street of historic homes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
441 Corridor
1 Unit Available
6045 Pierce St B
6045 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Vielix Townhouses - Property Id: 294088 Brand new townhouse in the hear of Hollywood Fl 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 1-car garage, and a Dent. Close to major highways and walking distance to Elementary & High School. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
5412 Arthur St
5412 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Home in Family Friendly Area - Property Id: 292637 Spacious, completely renovated 4 bedroom, including 2 masters, 3 bath home in prime location - family friendly Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
140 S Dixie Hwy 921
140 S Dixie Hwy, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SPACIOUS APARTMENT 2 FULL BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS - Property Id: 291678 SPACIOUS APARTMENT 2 FULL BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS AT THE MOST EXQUISITE BUILDING IN HOLLYWOOD, WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1738 N 16th CT
1738 North 16th Court, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
You can live where other vacation - Beautiful 3 BR / 2 BA house with a perfect pool at the back, fully fenced property, the back yard is perfect for hosting, big kitchen, 2 living rooms, within minutes to various parks, Downtown, Hollywood Beach

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1930 Grant St 1963
1930 Grant Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Downtown Hollywood Classy 1 Bdrm memory foam bed! - Property Id: 265160 Beautiful, fully renovated 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Apartment in the exciting neighborhood of Hollywood Downtown within walking distance of Young Circle with nearby restaurants and

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3800 S Ocean Dr
3800 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1270 sqft
ACROSS FROM BEACH, Large 2/2, . High floor with Canal. Many closets. L Tile floors.. Full service building. Heated pool, gym, courtesy bus. Close to shopping and airport. Indoor parking. Basic Cable Internet and Water Included on Rent

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1705 JOHNSON ST UNITA
1705 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1 sqft
Ready to move, Fantastic opportunit, Location, Location, Across from Hollywwod Golf Course, Tile floor in the kitchen and bathrooo=ms, New appliances. Brokered And Advertised By: Yaffe International Realty Listing Agent: Ernesto FrostiP

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
4821 SW 34TH TER
4821 Southwest 34th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME LOCATED IN VERY DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY IN HOLLYWOOD: OAKRIDGE. 3 BEDROOMS CONVERTIBLE TO 4, WITH 2 AND HALF BATH. HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, PREMIUM NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHT THE HOUSE, HUGE BACKYARD.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2242 Jackson Street
2242 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
SPECIAL RATE 6 MONTHS PLUS ELECTRIC Amazing Rental.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2314 Johnson St T-17
2314 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
639 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY IT OPENS UP TO THE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR TILED AND THE UPSTAIRS CARPET, VERTICAL BLIND THROUGHOUT THE WINDOWS, THERE IS FULLY GATED BACK PATIO. THIS IS A COMMUNITY POOLiP

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1400 Jackson St
1400 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1 sqft
3Beth/2 Bath.This charming home is sure to impress. In the fenced backyard, youll find beautiful tropical foliage and a patio for relaxing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2815 Van Buren St
2815 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
See avideo online on https://youtu.be/yzbCAUVrHLw 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house off of Hollywood BLVD and 28th ave. 5 minute drive to to the beach. Garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom inside master bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
510 S Park Rd Apt 1033
510 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 S Park Rd Apt 1033 in Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
South Central Beach
1 Unit Available
339 S Oregon St
339 Oregon St, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2.

Median Rent in Hollywood

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hollywood is $1,136, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,440.
Studio
$918
1 Bed
$1,136
2 Beds
$1,440
3+ Beds
$1,983
City GuideHollywood
Hollywood: Home to the yearly Spring Marshmallow Drop--the only place city where 30,000 marshmallows drop out of the sky.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood FL. is a pleasant city with an easily livable population of a little under 141,000 individuals. With a variety of different areas with varying rental costs, moving to Hollywood shouldn't be too much of a difficulty. Sure, it's not a replica of the Hollywood we all know and love, but wrestling fanatics will recognize it as the home city of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. That's good enough, right? Not even the weather is enough to chase people off since the average high around the summer months only sits around 90 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Hollywood

With a pleasant climate and close proximity to major Florida cities, Hollywood is a very desirable place to live in; but you probably couldn't tell just by looking at rental prices. Median rental prices were ridiculously low in 2011. Even with such great prices, though, it's important to be prepared when trying to move there. Everyone loves surprises, but come on, not when searching for a place to live.

There is a great range of different potential rental prices that a person could pay in Hoollywood. And as everyone knows, you get what you pay for. New residents should keep in mind, though, that they're getting a really good price considering the value of the homes in the area. This means that, while still paying decent rental prices in Hollywood, residents were able to live in homes worth more than the ones other Florida residents resided in. Come on... that's what being Hollywood is all about, right?

When should you start looking for your new home? Well... this is Florida. You absolutely know that it's going to be busy during the summer. This doesn't mean, however, that summer isn't a great time to find rental homes. In fact, it may be one of the best times. The rainiest months of the year in Hollywood fall right smack dab in the middle of summer. In fact, the rainiest month of the year happens to be June; right at the beginning of summer weather. This means many onlookers will bypass the city to head out to Fort Lauderdale instead.

Now don't get it twisted. If you're ready to get a great place in a nice area at a good price, it's time to bring your A-game. Many landlords will charge an application fee that will include a credit check, but you can show how awesome you are by already having this information prepared. Sure, they'll probably still charge you the application fee. Don't be surprised if you have to pay an additional pet deposit in some areas. Bring in proof of income or something saying you're currently employed in the area.

Hollywood Neighborhoods

There is no shortage of neighborhoods to live in within the Hollywood area, but you need to make your choice wisely. Seriously, why live somewhere you're not going to like when there are other places right across town that still fit into your budget. Go ahead; pick a neighborhood. Make our day.

Royal Poinciana: This is densely populated neighborhood while the rent is cheaper in this area.

Oak Point: This neighborhood might just be the spot for those looking for a great property.

Estates of Fort Lauderdale: Within12 miles of this neighborhood, Estates of Fort Lauderdale provides a great opportunity.

Liberia: Liberia has a population density lower than that of the rest of Hollywood. On top of that, a huge percentage of the homes in the area were built after 1990. If you're looking for a low-cost place to stay, Liberia offers that.

Living in Hollywood

Don't you just hate living places where there's not many food choices? This is never a problem in Hollywood. There are literally over 5,000 restaurants within a 15 mile radius of the city center. Come on! CNN ranked it one of the best places to live in 2011, and even the greatest areas had fewer than 3,000.

What's one thing that people think about when they think of Hollywood, CA? Smog in the air, right? Well that's a no-go here. A full 91 percent of all days in Hollywood, FL are ranked as "good" on the Air Quality Index (AQI). This is unheard of! Especially since the average in CNN's list of greatest places to live only tops out at 78.5 percent. In the fresh air, at least 3 percent of the population chooses to walk or bike to work. Looking back at CNN's "top list", Hollywood, FL beats out the best places to live again.

Hollywood has an amazing transit system, and if you even look at their buses, you'll think "Wow... that's an awesome looking bus." Seriously, that's what we thought. Brace yourself. There's also a trolley service. Seriously. From Wednesday to Sunday, a trolley departs from various locations around the city every 30 minutes. Hold on; brace yourself again. Each ride is only one dollar. Hollywood, FL is calling your name. Loudly.

June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,136 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,441 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hollywood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased slightly in Hollywood, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,441 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Hollywood.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Hollywood’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Hollywood renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Hollywood Renter Survey

    Here’s how Hollywood ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    A+
    Quality of schools
    C
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Hollywood’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Hollywood renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Hollywood, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Hollywood include the following:

    • Hollywood renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Hollywood were quality of local schools (A+), state and local taxes (A) and weather (A).
    • The areas of concern to Hollywood renters are public transit and social life, which both received C grades.
    • Hollywood millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A+, while renters who are parents are equally satisfied, also giving it an A+.
    • Hollywood earned similar scores compared to other cities in Florida like Clearwater (B+) and Tampa (B), and earned higher marks than Miami (C+), Orlando (C) and Tallahassee (F).
    • Hollywood did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Tucson (D) and Memphis (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hollywood?
    In Hollywood, the median rent is $918 for a studio, $1,136 for a 1-bedroom, $1,440 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,983 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hollywood, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Hollywood?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Hollywood include Dania Beach, Hollywood Hills, Boulevard Heights, Hollywood Lakes, and 441 Corridor.
    How pet-friendly is Hollywood?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Hollywood received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Hollywood?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Hollywood received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Hollywood?
    Hollywood renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Hollywood did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Hollywood?
    Hollywood renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Hollywood did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hollywood?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hollywood area include Sheridan Technical College, Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hollywood?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hollywood from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

    Similar Pages

    Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
    Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
    Hollywood Studio Apartments