Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
640 Apartments for rent in Royal Poinciana, Hollywood, FL
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
67 Units Available
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,807
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1912 Arthur St
1912 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1940 sqft
KEY WEST STYLE , VERY CLEAN AND QUIET BUILDING AND AREA. LONG TERM TENANTS IN OTHER UNITS. DRIVE BY AND YOUR CLIENT WILL AGREE. HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS MOST WINDOWS. FRESH PAINT.BRAND NEW CEILING FANS.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1955 Buchanan St
1955 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2100 sqft
LARGE HOUSE WITH A LARGE LIVING ROOM, AND LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM . HURRICANE WINDOWS All OVER THE HOUSE. WASHER AND DRYER. TWO ADDITIONAL ROOMS CAN AN OFFICE OR GUEST BEDROOMS.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1826-1834 Johnson St
1826 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
ALL NEW, Built from Scratch, EXTRA LARGE 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM (2 MASTERS ROOM) SINGLE UNIT, ON (East of I 95) IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1826 Johnson St
1826 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
647 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 BED ROOM / 1 BATHROOM, corner unit APARTMENT in best part of City Of Hollywood, walking distance to Hollywood Young Circle. New Appliances and New Furniture, central AC and internet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1820 E Taft St
1820 Taft St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Beautiful new 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in central Hollywood! The unit comes with a spacious living room and windows that allow for plenty of natural light! The kitchen comes with a granite countertop, a stove,
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1914 Buchanan St
1914 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
550 sqft
Adorable and cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished casita/cottage (single family house). Available AUGUST 15 annually for $1275 or short term for $1450.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2105 N 20th Avenue
2105 N 20th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$895
250 sqft
NICE & COZY STUDIO ENOUGH TO FEEL AT HOMEIT COMES WITH A NICE BATH ROOM & SMALL KITCHENETTECENTRAL + WINDOW AC.LARGE YARD.PARKING.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1816 Scott St
1816 Scott Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
East Hollywood Pool Home For Rent. Spacious 3br/2ba Main House with Laundry Room, Central AC, Wood Floors, Updated Kitchen PLUS a bonus Bungalow/Studio Apartment. Detached Two Car Garage Included, Long Driveway, Pool, Great Location Near US 1.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Buchanan St
2000 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
NICE COZY AWAITS YOU !!! ALL TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEWER BATHROOM, SECURELY GATED, LAUNDRY ROOM. PROPERTY IS VERY WELL MAINTAINED.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1830 Sherman St
1830 Sherman Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
A Beautiful bright studio on the first floor in the heart of Hollywood. fresh paint, Private Parking. Property is walking distance to Beach and Oakwood plaza, and 5 Minutes from Downtown Hollywood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1019 N 18th Ct
1019 North 18th Court, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
889 sqft
3 Bed/ 1 Bath. Private backyard with firepit. Covered patio/ carport. Washer/ Dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Poinciana
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
348 S Federal Hwy
348 Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
655 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CORNER UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN DANIA BEACH. SMALL FRIENDLY, SECURE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY POOL. ON BUS LINE. CENTRAL AIR, BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND THE BEACH.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1703 Adams Street
1703 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Huge 2/2 just South of Young Circle in desirable Hollywood East area. Tile floors, central air, 2 parking spaces, washer and dryer hook-up, cathedral ceilings. Near shopping, transportation, schools.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1642 Adams St
1642 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
517 S 19th Ave
517 South 19th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
CLOSE TO HOLLYWOOD BEACH & BOARDWALK & MAJOR HIGHWAYS THIS SPACIOUS 2/2 HAS BEEN TASTEFULLY DISPLAYED W/EXTRA FINISHING TOUCHES WHILE STILL KEEPING IT'S ORIGINAL CHARM! WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD'S RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING! BRAND
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2241 Monroe St
2241 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
1/1 Hollywood downtown area.The apartment consists of 1 bedroom with plenty of closet space and 1 bathroom. Kitchen totally redone. Tile floor in Living area. There is a private patio for entertainment. Shared Washer/Dryer. No Pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Arthur Street
1425 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very private and spacious 1/1 with 1/2 bath. Close to Hollywood circle, golf course and beach. Quiet neighborhood. New paint through out rooms, tile floors and big windows in bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
24 SW 13th St
24 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
2371 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 SW 13th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1637 Tyler St
1637 Tyler Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Beautifully restored 1 bed/1 bath in a charming historic building, two blocks east of downtown Hollywood and 2 minutes from the beach. Washer and dryer in-unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances.
