Apartment List
/
FL
/
hollywood
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM

166 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
Park East
31 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Royal Poinciana
70 Units Available
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated October 28 at 02:56pm
Boulevard Heights
Contact for Availability
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
886 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
800 North 64th Avenue
800 North 64th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1327 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
5412 Arthur St
5412 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Home in Family Friendly Area - Property Id: 292637 Spacious, completely renovated 4 bedroom, including 2 masters, 3 bath home in prime location - family friendly Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1738 N 16th CT
1738 North 16th Court, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
You can live where other vacation - Beautiful 3 BR / 2 BA house with a perfect pool at the back, fully fenced property, the back yard is perfect for hosting, big kitchen, 2 living rooms, within minutes to various parks, Downtown, Hollywood Beach

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1404 Hollywood Boulevard
1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1736 sqft
1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Single-family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom (1736 SQFT).

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1705 JOHNSON ST UNITA
1705 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1 sqft
Ready to move, Fantastic opportunit, Location, Location, Across from Hollywwod Golf Course, Tile floor in the kitchen and bathrooo=ms, New appliances. Brokered And Advertised By: Yaffe International Realty Listing Agent: Ernesto FrostiP

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
4821 SW 34TH TER
4821 Southwest 34th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME LOCATED IN VERY DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY IN HOLLYWOOD: OAKRIDGE. 3 BEDROOMS CONVERTIBLE TO 4, WITH 2 AND HALF BATH. HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, PREMIUM NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHT THE HOUSE, HUGE BACKYARD.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2314 Johnson St T-17
2314 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
639 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY IT OPENS UP TO THE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR TILED AND THE UPSTAIRS CARPET, VERTICAL BLIND THROUGHOUT THE WINDOWS, THERE IS FULLY GATED BACK PATIO. THIS IS A COMMUNITY POOLiP

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2815 Van Buren St
2815 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
See avideo online on https://youtu.be/yzbCAUVrHLw 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house off of Hollywood BLVD and 28th ave. 5 minute drive to to the beach. Garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom inside master bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
4923 SW 32nd Way
4923 Southwest 32nd Way, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful home for rent with pool, freshly painted, and new floors in rooms. Owner pays HOA fee. Ready to move in right away.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3460 Emerson Ln
3460 Emerson Ln, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2909 sqft
Luxurious Two Story Coach Home Located In the Elegant Gated Community of The Preserve at Emerald Hills.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2464 Rodman St
2464 Rodman Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental in the heart of Hollywood. huge fenced yard with a big Mango tree & storage. This home is freshly painted in and out, newly updated bathrooms completely tiled.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1201 S Ocean Drive
1201 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1990 sqft
INCREDIBLE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS PLUS INTERCOASTAL, LAKE, AND CITY VIEWS!!! Modern corner unit completely renovated open floor plan with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, designer lighting, decor, built-ins, and wall of windows facing the ocean!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5361 Flagler St
5361 Flagler Street, Hollywood, FL
VERY LARGE HOME FOR RENT ,FULLY UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, EXTERA LARGE ROOM WALKING CLOSET, TILE FLOORS. FENCED BACK YARD A MUST SEE !!!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1125 Pin Oak St
1125 Pin Oak Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2200 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE THAT OFFERS 3 FULL BEDROOMS (2 GUEST BEDROOMS OPENED INTO 1 HUGE GUEST BEDROOM) AND 2.5 BATHS. ADDITIONAL OPEN LOFT THAT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE, KIDS PLAY AREA, OR UPSTAIRS SITTING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1501 Fletcher St
1501 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1290 sqft
Large corner fenced backyard perfect for entertainment and privacy. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. The main living areas feature a front sunroom, living, dining, rear Florida room, and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.

June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,136 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,441 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hollywood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased slightly in Hollywood, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,441 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Hollywood.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHollywood 3 BedroomsHollywood Accessible ApartmentsHollywood Apartments under $1,000Hollywood Apartments under $1,100Hollywood Apartments under $900
    Hollywood Apartments with BalconyHollywood Apartments with GarageHollywood Apartments with GymHollywood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHollywood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Apartments with Pool
    Hollywood Apartments with Washer-DryerHollywood Cheap PlacesHollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollywood Furnished ApartmentsHollywood Luxury PlacesHollywood Pet Friendly PlacesHollywood Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
    Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
    Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
    Royal PoincianaHillcrest

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
    Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
    Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale