163 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 38
1 of 22
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 31
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 27
1 of 33
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 37
1 of 42
1 of 33
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 33
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 5
1 of 50
Hollywood: Home to the yearly Spring Marshmallow Drop--the only place city where 30,000 marshmallows drop out of the sky.
Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood FL. is a pleasant city with an easily livable population of a little under 141,000 individuals. With a variety of different areas with varying rental costs, moving to Hollywood shouldn't be too much of a difficulty. Sure, it's not a replica of the Hollywood we all know and love, but wrestling fanatics will recognize it as the home city of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. That's good enough, right? Not even the weather is enough to chase people off since the average high around the summer months only sits around 90 degrees.
Having trouble with Craigslist Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hollywood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.