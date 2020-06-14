Apartment List
163 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hollywood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,171
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Park East
30 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
206 South 15th Ave 3
206 South 15th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
Upscale neighborhood walking distance to beach - Property Id: 59149 Awesome location in this Historic Building on Hollywood's nicest street of historic homes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
5412 Arthur St
5412 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Home in Family Friendly Area - Property Id: 292637 Spacious, completely renovated 4 bedroom, including 2 masters, 3 bath home in prime location - family friendly Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5300 Washington St
5300 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
VERY CLEAN AND UPDATED CONDO UNIT IN A GREAT GATED COMMUNITY! TILE AND WOOD FLOOR. SATELLITE DISH AVAILABLE AND INCLUDED IN THE RENT. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND THE BEACHES. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
2320 N 19th Ave
2320 North 19th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
fantastic quiet 1/1 bedroom fully renovated new kitchen and s.s appliances wood floor close to shopping and major road five min from the beach a must see !!!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1125 Pin Oak St
1125 Pin Oak Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2200 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE THAT OFFERS 3 FULL BEDROOMS (2 GUEST BEDROOMS OPENED INTO 1 HUGE GUEST BEDROOM) AND 2.5 BATHS. ADDITIONAL OPEN LOFT THAT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE, KIDS PLAY AREA, OR UPSTAIRS SITTING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
702 S 17th Ave
702 South 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
850 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** 702 S 17th Ave is Hollywood's hottest new boutique rental community! Located less than two miles from the beach and walking distance to Young Circle, Hollywood Beach Golf Resort, Publix, Starbucks, and

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Central Beach
1 Unit Available
339 S Oregon St
339 Oregon St, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
2101 S Surf Rd
2101 South Surf Road, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SAGE BEACH is a LUXURY OCEANFRONT BOUTIQUE BUILDING IN HOLLYWOOD. Excellent Location, Magnificent Ocean Views from the Unit. Private Elevator. 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathrooms + Den .

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME FOR RENT ! THIS MODERN 4 BED+ DEN/OFFICE AND 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
4020 N Hills Dr
4020 North Hills Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Rarely available two bedroom two bathroom condo overlooking the Emerald Hills Golf Course. Laminate wood floors through out. Standing shower in the guest bathroom, tub/shower combination in the master bathroom. New refrigerator! Available July 1st.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1816 Scott St
1816 Scott Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
East Hollywood Pool Home For Rent. Spacious 3br/2ba Main House with Laundry Room, Central AC, Wood Floors, Updated Kitchen PLUS a bonus Bungalow/Studio Apartment. Detached Two Car Garage Included, Long Driveway, Pool, Great Location Near US 1.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
140 S Dixie Hwy
140 South Dixie Highway, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3B/3B luxury townhome that can be used as Live/Work space. Largest model (400sqft bigger).

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1721 N 16th Ct
1721 North 16th Court, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3BD/ 2BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN , HUGE CLOSET MASTER BEDROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS TILES THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE, FANTASTIC SCREENED IN TILED PATIO. UNDERGROUND POOL WITH OUTDOOR SHOWER.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1656 Polk St
1656 Polk Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING fully furnished/renovated apartment suite with open space concept. This unit features natural hardwood floors, granite counter tops and new appliances. In the living/tv area the sofa bed opens to a large and king size bed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5753 Madison St - 1
5753 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1703 sqft
single unit
Results within 1 mile of Hollywood
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,729
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
City Guide for Hollywood, FL

Hollywood: Home to the yearly Spring Marshmallow Drop--the only place city where 30,000 marshmallows drop out of the sky.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood FL. is a pleasant city with an easily livable population of a little under 141,000 individuals. With a variety of different areas with varying rental costs, moving to Hollywood shouldn't be too much of a difficulty. Sure, it's not a replica of the Hollywood we all know and love, but wrestling fanatics will recognize it as the home city of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. That's good enough, right? Not even the weather is enough to chase people off since the average high around the summer months only sits around 90 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hollywood, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hollywood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

