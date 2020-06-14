163 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL with hardwood floors

Hollywood: Home to the yearly Spring Marshmallow Drop--the only place city where 30,000 marshmallows drop out of the sky.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood FL. is a pleasant city with an easily livable population of a little under 141,000 individuals. With a variety of different areas with varying rental costs, moving to Hollywood shouldn't be too much of a difficulty. Sure, it's not a replica of the Hollywood we all know and love, but wrestling fanatics will recognize it as the home city of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. That's good enough, right? Not even the weather is enough to chase people off since the average high around the summer months only sits around 90 degrees.

