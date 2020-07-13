Apartment List
/
FL
/
hollywood
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:53 PM

122 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Hollywood, FL

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
South Central Beach
341 Monroe St
341 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,050
3744 sqft
This Studio Apt. includes all utilities (electric, water, trash and sewer). Just steps from Hollywood Beach and our famous Broadwalk and is a short ride to Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Casinos, Restaurants, Shopping and more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2241 Monroe St
2241 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
1/1 Hollywood downtown area.The apartment consists of 1 bedroom with plenty of closet space and 1 bathroom. Kitchen totally redone. Tile floor in Living area. There is a private patio for entertainment. Shared Washer/Dryer. No Pets allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
1315 N Ocean Dr
1315 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,000
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location, studio apartment just a couple of blocks from the ocean, unfurnished includes water and electric no parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Central Hollywood
2415 Lincoln St
2415 Lincoln Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
Bright, beautiful and spacious 1/1 centrally located to downtown Hollywood and Hollywood beach. Easy access to 95, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. A must see! (RLNE5855107)

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2206 Adams St
2206 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$975
Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
5500 Washington 212
5500 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 212 Available 08/14/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149666 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
756 N 17th Avenue
756 North 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
416 sqft
Cozy studio apt in great East Hollywood location. Minutes to downtown and ideal for a person who enjoys nice bike rides to the beach. First and security moves you in with quick association approval required.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1739 Dewey
1739 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$875
Beautiful STUDIO 7 min to beach, 3 blocks from Downtown Hollywood. AC, new floors. Washer dryer on site. Patio. Electricity & Water included in rent!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
2105 N 20th Avenue
2105 N 20th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$890
250 sqft
NICE & COZY STUDIO ENOUGH TO FEEL AT HOMEIT COMES WITH A NICE BATH ROOM & SMALL KITCHENETTECENTRAL + WINDOW AC.LARGE YARD.PARKING.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside
2027 Fletcher St
2027 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Young Circle. Minutes to Hollywood Beach Boardwalk, Gulfstream Park & Casino. Nice and cozy 1 bedroom apartment. Spacious living room with tall ceiling. Central AC Fresh paint Tile throughout. Price include water.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
5112 Hollywood Blvd
5112 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom unit updated and close to just about everything. This unit is located in a boutique building and ready to move in to immediately. Great location only minutes form the turnpike or I 95 and just minutes form presidential circle.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
1830 Sherman St
1830 Sherman Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
A Beautiful bright studio on the first floor in the heart of Hollywood. fresh paint, Private Parking. Property is walking distance to Beach and Oakwood plaza, and 5 Minutes from Downtown Hollywood.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
441 Corridor
119 N 57 Ave - Unit 3
119 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
350 sqft
3 unit multi-family home

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Carriage Hills
201 Berkley Rd
201 Berkley Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gret area with perfect location, across for the clubhouse. enjoy Spa, pool, tennis, shuffleboard, cards ad parties. one of the best complexes in the Hollywood area. Minutes fro Hard Rock, airport & beaches. Free cable and courtesy buses.
Results within 1 mile of Hollywood

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
348 S Federal Hwy
348 Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
655 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CORNER UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN DANIA BEACH. SMALL FRIENDLY, SECURE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY POOL. ON BUS LINE. CENTRAL AIR, BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND THE BEACH.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
24 SW 13th St
24 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
2371 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 SW 13th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
22 SE 3rd Ter
22 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
564 sqft
SPACIOUS 1BED/1BATH EAST US1 UNIT WITH NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY. WATER,SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. NEW WINDOW AC UNITS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. COMMUNITY POOL AND LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
5387 SW 40 AV
5387 Southwest 40th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATHROOMS, WALK-IN CLOSET ALL TITLE, CENTRAL A/C SCREEN PATIO, FIRST FLOOR, ONLY TWO PEOPLE, NEAR HOLLYWOOD HARD ROCK.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
279 SW 9th St
279 Southwest 9th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$800
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT PERFECT SIZE FOR ONE PERSON - TWO OCCUPANTS ADD ADDITIONAL $50 FOR UTILITY USAGE - SMALL KITCHENETTE INCLUDES CABINETS AND SINK WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, TOASTER OVEN AND HOT PLATE - COMPLETELY FURNISHED - QUEEN

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
City Center
410 SE 2nd St
410 Southeast 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
GREAT 1/1.5 LARGE UNIT LOCATED RIGHT DOWN THE STREET FROM GULFSTREAM PARK....A COUPLE MINUTES FROM THE BEACHES AND AVENTURA MALL AND MAJOR OUTLETS ...***HOPA COMMUNITY*** A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
305 NE 2nd Ave
305 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$995
Charming Studio guest house with modern kitchenette featuring quartz counter cook top. Fenced in private yard on a cul de sac road in East Dania. Seeking long term tenant. Owner Agent. Tenant to contribute 75/month for electric and water usage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Park
2101 SE 4th Ave rear
2101 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 300 SQ.FT. STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY ACCESS. GREAT LOCATION! YOU MUST SEE IT! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1175 OR UNFURNISHED FOR $1100. KEYLESS LOCKS. PET FRIENDLY.

July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,134 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,437 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Hollywood over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased marginally in Hollywood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHollywood 3 BedroomsHollywood Accessible ApartmentsHollywood Apartments under $1,000Hollywood Apartments under $1,100Hollywood Apartments under $900
    Hollywood Apartments with BalconyHollywood Apartments with GarageHollywood Apartments with GymHollywood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHollywood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Apartments with PoolHollywood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Hollywood Cheap PlacesHollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollywood Furnished ApartmentsHollywood Luxury PlacesHollywood Pet Friendly PlacesHollywood Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
    Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
    Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
    Royal PoincianaHillcrest

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
    Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
    Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale