334 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL
Hollywood: Home to the yearly Spring Marshmallow Drop--the only place city where 30,000 marshmallows drop out of the sky.
Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood FL. is a pleasant city with an easily livable population of a little under 141,000 individuals. With a variety of different areas with varying rental costs, moving to Hollywood shouldn't be too much of a difficulty. Sure, it's not a replica of the Hollywood we all know and love, but wrestling fanatics will recognize it as the home city of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. That's good enough, right? Not even the weather is enough to chase people off since the average high around the summer months only sits around 90 degrees.
Finding an apartment in Hollywood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.