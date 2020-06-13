Apartment List
334 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

Finding an apartment in Hollywood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
441 Corridor
11 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,172
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hollywood Hills
21 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Park East
30 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Royal Poinciana
70 Units Available
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,936
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.
Last updated October 28 at 02:56pm
Boulevard Heights
Contact for Availability
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
886 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2242 Jackson Street
2242 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
SPECIAL RATE 6 MONTHS PLUS ELECTRIC Amazing Rental.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1400 Jackson St
1400 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1 sqft
3Beth/2 Bath.This charming home is sure to impress. In the fenced backyard, youll find beautiful tropical foliage and a patio for relaxing.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2464 Rodman St
2464 Rodman Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental in the heart of Hollywood. huge fenced yard with a big Mango tree & storage. This home is freshly painted in and out, newly updated bathrooms completely tiled.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2414 MCKINLEY ST
2414 Mckinley Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1588 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/21 - MAKE THIS SPACIOUS HOUSE YOUR HOME! 2/1.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM. NEW A/C - LARGE SCREENED PATIO AND FENCED YARD.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
441 Corridor
1 Unit Available
1407 North 57th Avenue
1407 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
673 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
800 North 64th Avenue
800 North 64th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1327 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1404 Hollywood Boulevard
1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1736 sqft
1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Single-family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom (1736 SQFT).

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park East
1 Unit Available
1911 N 31st Ct
1911 North 31st Court, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully remodeled spacious 4 bed / 2 bath home in a highly desirable area of Hollywood. New kitchen cabinets with stone tops and Stainless Appliances. Tile floors throughout the house. New AC, New Hot Water Heater, New Roof, etc. Small Dogs are OK.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
460 S Park Rd
460 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom unit features nice open and bright layout, elegant tile flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, open kitchen with bar area, dinning living-room separation, screened balcony, and much more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Driftwood
1 Unit Available
6470 Custer Street
6470 Custer Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1628 sqft
6470 Custer Street Apt #1, Hollywood, FL 33024 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Wiley St
2650 Wiley Street, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful and Spacious East Hollywood home. 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Porcelain tile floors, granite counter-tops, updated kitchen. Split floor plan is perfect for a large family. Big corner lot. Plenty of parking. Pet friendly with pet deposit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
441 Corridor
1 Unit Available
3660 North 56th Avenue
3660 North 56th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
659 sqft
3660 North 56th Avenue Apt #620, Hollywood, FL 33021 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
326 Walnut Street
326 Walnut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
A spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom house, which also has 2 pull out sleeper sofas for when guests wish to spend some quality time with you at the beach house.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1658 North 14th Terrace
1658 North 14th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1343 sqft
1658 North 14th Terrace, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Great location!! East of US1.! 5 min.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3745 Piccadilly St
3745 Piccadilly Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
MUST SEE !!!!!SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM WITH A DEN 2.5 BATH , TILE ON THE FIRT FLOOR , WOOD UPSTAIRS , UPGRADED KITCHEN , GRANITE COUNTERS , BIG TV ROOM , FENCED PAVERD YARD , COMMUNITY POOL/GYM . GREAT HOUSE EXCELLENT LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO STORES .
City Guide for Hollywood, FL

Hollywood: Home to the yearly Spring Marshmallow Drop--the only place city where 30,000 marshmallows drop out of the sky.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood FL. is a pleasant city with an easily livable population of a little under 141,000 individuals. With a variety of different areas with varying rental costs, moving to Hollywood shouldn't be too much of a difficulty. Sure, it's not a replica of the Hollywood we all know and love, but wrestling fanatics will recognize it as the home city of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. That's good enough, right? Not even the weather is enough to chase people off since the average high around the summer months only sits around 90 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hollywood, FL

Finding an apartment in Hollywood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

