Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 PM

109 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Hillcrest
35 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
890 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Park East
30 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Royal Poinciana
70 Units Available
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,936
811 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.
1 of 10

Last updated October 28 at 02:56pm
Boulevard Heights
Contact for Availability
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
487 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
206 South 15th Ave 3
206 South 15th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
Upscale neighborhood walking distance to beach - Property Id: 59149 Awesome location in this Historic Building on Hollywood's nicest street of historic homes.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1930 Grant St 1963
1930 Grant Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Downtown Hollywood Classy 1 Bdrm memory foam bed! - Property Id: 265160 Beautiful, fully renovated 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Apartment in the exciting neighborhood of Hollywood Downtown within walking distance of Young Circle with nearby restaurants and

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
5217 Hollywood Blvd. 6A
5217 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Gorgeous 1/1 ALL utilities included - Property Id: 155588 5217 Hollywood Blvd.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3900 N Hills Dr
3900 North Hills Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
895 sqft
Gorgeous, remodeled 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Located in the highly sought after Fairways of Emerald Hills. Beautiful new white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and extra cabinets. Large closets, private screened balcony great location.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
510 S Park Rd Apt 1033
510 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 S Park Rd Apt 1033 in Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5300 Washington St
5300 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
VERY CLEAN AND UPDATED CONDO UNIT IN A GREAT GATED COMMUNITY! TILE AND WOOD FLOOR. SATELLITE DISH AVAILABLE AND INCLUDED IN THE RENT. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND THE BEACHES. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
441 Corridor
1 Unit Available
1521 N 59th Ter
1521 North 59th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
715 sqft
NOTE: Unit #A (West Door) "For Rent with 24 hour approval time" Electric, Water & Trash ARE Included in the Rent 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Apartment in 1/2 Duplex in Hollywood - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Kitchen and Living Areas on 1st Floor - Master

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2415 Lincoln St
2415 Lincoln Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
Bright, beautiful and spacious 1/1 centrally located to downtown Hollywood and Hollywood beach. Easy access to 95, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. A must see!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
2320 N 19th Ave
2320 North 19th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
fantastic quiet 1/1 bedroom fully renovated new kitchen and s.s appliances wood floor close to shopping and major road five min from the beach a must see !!!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4700 Washington St
4700 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
773 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bright and full of light. Walk in Closet. HUGE Screened balcony overlooking pool and garden.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1411 GRANT
1411 Grant Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Bright and airy one bedroom one bath apartment, located east of US 1. Central A/C & heat, laminate floors, Large enclosed screened back patio and private yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1820 E Taft St
1820 Taft St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Beautiful new 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in central Hollywood! The unit comes with a spacious living room and windows that allow for plenty of natural light! The kitchen comes with a granite countertop, a stove,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
702 S 17th Ave
702 South 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
850 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** 702 S 17th Ave is Hollywood's hottest new boutique rental community! Located less than two miles from the beach and walking distance to Young Circle, Hollywood Beach Golf Resort, Publix, Starbucks, and

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1740 Madison St
1740 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
2464 sqft
stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2316 Van Buren St
2316 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
LARGE 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM UNIT, ON THE 1ST FLOOR, Apartment is freshly painted and the bathroom was fully renovated, Central AC., indoor Washer & Dryer, LOCATED (East of I 95) IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1826 Johnson St
1826 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
647 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 BED ROOM / 1 BATHROOM, corner unit APARTMENT in best part of City Of Hollywood, walking distance to Hollywood Young Circle. New Appliances and New Furniture, central AC and internet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1914 Buchanan St
1914 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
4036 sqft
Adorable and cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished casita (single family house) Water, internet, electricity included in rent. Available annually.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3001 S Ocean Dr
3001 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
817 sqft
Enjoy gorgeous view of the Hollywood skyline & inter coastal, this spacious unit with large balcony... The kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops.

June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,136 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,441 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hollywood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased slightly in Hollywood, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,441 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Hollywood.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

