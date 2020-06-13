Apartment List
/
FL
/
hollywood
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

74 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,176
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
302 Balboa St
302 Balboa Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
This Spacious & Cozy Two-Story Beach House with Mesmerizing Panoramic Ocean Views from it's every corner located right on the white sands at the end of the famous Hollywood Boardwalk in private residential area of North Hollywood Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 3 at 04:26am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
950 Hillcrest Dr
950 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Awesome 1/1.5 remodeled condo. Updated kitchen & baths. Beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Plenty of closet space. A/C unit about 3 years. Screened in huge balcony with accordion shutters.
Results within 1 mile of Hollywood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Croissant Park
1 Unit Available
322 SW 20th St
322 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Beautiful 400 sq ft efficiency in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Stylishly furnished with mid century modern furniture. Separate kitchen, large walk in shower & bathroom. Large enough to sleep 2 extra guests.

1 of 35

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Coutry Club
1 Unit Available
1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd
1425 Atlantic Shores Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
55+ Penthouse Condo Apartment. Gorgeous and substantially renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment with newly decorated, upgraded, and remodeled marble floors and granite tops throughout the apt.
Results within 5 miles of Hollywood
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Tarpon River
20 Units Available
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
33 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Flagler Heights
262 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Melrose Park
21 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
310 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1134 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Jacaranda
28 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Flagler Heights
38 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,548
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Beverly Heights
12 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
188 Units Available
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,724
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1093 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Beverly Heights
362 Units Available
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,567
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,459
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,537
1585 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,588
1684 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens and designer bathrooms. Community includes a party room, spa and business center. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment along Las Olas Boulevard. Near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Progresso Village
137 Units Available
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.

June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,136 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,441 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hollywood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased slightly in Hollywood, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,441 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Hollywood.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHollywood 3 BedroomsHollywood Accessible ApartmentsHollywood Apartments under $1,000Hollywood Apartments under $1,100Hollywood Apartments under $900
    Hollywood Apartments with BalconyHollywood Apartments with GarageHollywood Apartments with GymHollywood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHollywood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Apartments with Pool
    Hollywood Apartments with Washer-DryerHollywood Cheap PlacesHollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollywood Furnished ApartmentsHollywood Luxury PlacesHollywood Pet Friendly PlacesHollywood Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
    Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
    Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
    Royal PoincianaHillcrest

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
    Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
    Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale