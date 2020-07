Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access new construction online portal sauna smoke-free community

Forward-thinking design. 360° Panoramic Views. All-inclusive lifestyle. This is your chance to Live Bold. Circ Residences at Hollywood Circle is a new fusion of apartment homes, shopping, and dining located at Young Circle in Hollywood, FL. Your new apartment home in this stunning high-rise positions you an elevator ride from the much-anticipated Oliva Ristorante and the new Publix grocery store. The brand new one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer open-concept layouts with chef-inspired kitchens featuring stunning quartz countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances and designer cabinetry with soft-close technology. Every detail was carefully considered when designing the apartments at Circ Residences. Oversized windows and expansive patios overlook stunning views of ArtsPark, Young Circle, or Hollywood Beach.